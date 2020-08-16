You are here

Yemeni Al-Qaeda execute dentist for ‘spying’

The militants shot Motthar al-Youssoufi, then crucified his corpse. (File/Shutterstock)
DUBAI: Al-Qaeda militants in war-torn Yemen executed a dentist accused of spying for the government and guiding US drone strikes targeting the Islamist extremists, a local official said on Sunday.

The militants shot Motthar al-Youssoufi, then crucified his corpse and left it outside his health center, the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The execution took place on Saturday in Somaa, a district of Yemen's central Al-Baida province, the official added.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which is active in Yemen, is considered by the United States as the radical group's most dangerous branch.

The US has carried out a long-running drone campaign in Yemen.

The extremist group has thrived in the chaos of years of civil war between Yemen's Saudi-backed government and the Houthi militia who control the capital.

An AQAP video contained - according to the organization - a “confession’ by the dentist to having worked with government security services, and to having placed microchips to guide US missile strikes.

AQAP operates in the Al-Baida province - which is under nominal government control - after retreating from positions in the south and east of the country, the local official added.

The group plans to execute another Yemeni accused of spying, and is holding five more men and seven women also accused of espionage, the official said.

AQAP has carried out operations against both the Houthis and government forces, as well as sporadic attacks abroad.

