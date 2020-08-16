You are here

Spike in Canada’s oil patch greenhouse gas emissions

A Suncor refinery is seen in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Reuters)
  • Alberta aims to slash methane emissions by 45 percent by 2025 from 2014 levels
WINNIPEG, Manitoba: Reported greenhouse gas emissions from Canada’s oil patch have more than doubled in the year’s first half as changes to how they are measured revealed a more extensive picture of environmental damage, previously unreported industry data show.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, which has set a goal of making Canada carbon-neutral by 2050, launched a national program on Jan. 1 to better measure and reduce methane emissions.

Some provinces, including Alberta, implemented their own regulations to achieve the same goal, and Ottawa deemed those regulations equivalent with federal standards.

Alberta aims to slash methane emissions by 45 percent by 2025 from 2014 levels.

Canada’s program, which its oil industry says is the strictest approach to methane emissions in the world, contrasts with the United States, where the Trump administration is rolling back methane curbs.

Vented emissions, mainly methane, climbed to 175 million cubic meters of vented gas in the first half from 79 million a year earlier, according to Petrinex, an industry-government partnership that collects data about the sector.

Methane, the main component of natural gas used to heat homes and power factories, is responsible for one quarter of human-caused global warming, largely from oil and gas facilities, according to Canada’s Environment Ministry.

Canada’s oil industry has long faced pressure from international investors distancing themselves from its stained environmental reputation.

An Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) official last month said that changes to flaring and venting definitions would lead to higher reported emissions.

While pandemic-induced oil production cuts have curbed emissions, energy producers were also forced to cut spending to survive, including some plans to reduce venting and leaks of methane into the environment.

“The fact that we’re spending less on technology and adoption means those goals and targets are meaningless,” said Audrey Mascarenhas, Chief Executive of Questor Technology Inc.

“We don’t have a clear line of how step by step we’re going to get there.”

Aborted progress this year would be costly, although it is too soon to say mitigation efforts will miss the 2025 goal, said Terry Abel, a CAPP executive vice president.

“If you miss a year, it just backloads what you need to do,” Abel said. “We always expected that if the regulations don’t achieve that (desired) outcome, the regulations will perhaps become even more stringent.”

Topics: Canada Oil gas Alberta

