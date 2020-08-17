You are here

  • Home
  • Attempted murder of Afghan woman negotiator work of ‘peace spoilers’

Attempted murder of Afghan woman negotiator work of ‘peace spoilers’

Afghan politician Fawzia Koofi survived an assassination attempt, Afghan officials said Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2m5t2

Updated 17 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Attempted murder of Afghan woman negotiator work of ‘peace spoilers’

  • Koofi says her work will continue despite ‘cowardly’ attack
Updated 17 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: An Afghan women’s rights advocate and negotiator who was wounded in an attack on Friday said she will persevere despite the assassination attempt, and continue her work in the war-ravaged country.

“The attackers thought that I was dead. Their mission was complete and they decided to flee. I think that those who conducted the attack were spoilers of the peace process, since I have no personal enmity with anyone,” Fawzia Koofi told Arab News from her hospital bed in her first interview with a foreign media outlet since the attack.

The assassination attempt started when an armed group in a car tried to block her vehicle from the front before a gunman opened fire from a second car behind her.

“One bullet hit my shoulder. I bowed my head down towards the front part of the seat and remained there. Another bullet struck one part of the vehicle and the driver sped up and went off road,” Koofi, 45, who was accompanied by guards in another vehicle, added.

The attempted murder drew stern condemnation from local and foreign leaders, including from US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, who described it as a “cowardly and criminal act by those who seek to delay the Afghan peace process,” which he has been trying to initiate.

The attack took place late on Friday in an area of Kalakan to the north of Kabul, which was, until recently, considered safe.

Koofi, who twice served as a lawmaker since the Taliban’s ouster in 2001, said she regained consciousness after being moved to a hospital in Kabul, where medical staff removed the bullet. She is being treated for her injuries.

“One of my daughters was with me in the back seat of the vehicle when the attack happened, but she is fine,” Koofi said. The activist was returning from a funeral ceremony in Parwan to the north of Kabul. She added that halfway through the journey she chose to move to another vehicle instead of the armored car she usually travels in.

“I feel suffocated in armored vehicles and I asked the guards to sit in it and follow me after I sat in my other car,” she said.

And while she does not know who her attackers were, an initial assessment by security officials suggested “Daesh could be behind it.”

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aryan told Arab News that authorities have yet to identify the attackers and their motive, even as the Taliban distanced themselves from the attack.

Koofi is among a small group of women who are part of a negotiating team tasked with the intra-Afghan peace talks with the Taliban in the coming days.

Although a Taliban critic in the past, Koofi was among politicians who held a rare meeting with several Taliban leaders in Russia in 2019.

“This attack will have no impact of any sort on my efforts for the peace process, and for working and defending the rights of women in Afghanistan. The more they try to silence the voice of women, the more women here will get organized and become united,” she said.

“I have not harmed anyone in this country and working for the peace process is a hard task, but I will work for peace and stability in my country despite this cowardly attack,” she added.

In recent months, there have been a series of deadly attacks against women working for Afghan security organs, both in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan. Shaharzad Akbar, chief of the country’s Independent Human Rights Commission, tweeted on Sunday that the attack was part of a “worrying pattern of targeted attacks that can negatively impact confidence in the peace process.”

Koofi said she did not know when she will leave hospital or when negotiations would begin with the Taliban.

However, the government-appointed team of negotiators is set to start long-awaited peace negotiations with militants once Taliban prisoners held by Kabul are released.

The US, which struck a deal with the Taliban in late February in Qatar, has been trying to broker the peace talks and end more than 18 years of war after signing a troop withdrawal deal with the militant group.

Many have voiced concerns about the protection of women’s rights throughout the process.

Topics: Fawzia Koofi Afghanistan Afghan women

Related

Special
World
Kabul begins freeing Taliban
World
Airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 45 civilians and Taliban members -officials

India restores 4G Internet services in parts of Kashmir

Updated 16 August 2020
Reuters

India restores 4G Internet services in parts of Kashmir

  • The communications lockdown had been imposed after partial autonomy of the region was scrapped by Modi last year
  • Authorities had said the security situation was not conducive to restoring mobile Internet access
Updated 16 August 2020
Reuters

SRINAGAR: India on Sunday restored high speed 4G Internet services in two districts of Kashmir after the Supreme Court last month said an indefinite shutdown of the Internet there was illegal.
The communications lockdown had been imposed after partial autonomy of the Muslim majority region was scrapped by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.
Authorities had said the security situation was not conducive to restoring mobile Internet access.
“The high speed mobile data services in the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur shall be restored forthwith, on a trial basis,” a government statement said on Sunday, adding the Internet speed would continue to be restricted in other cities.

Topics: India Kashmir

Related

Special
World
Kashmiris reject India’s militant rehab plan

Latest updates

Attempted murder of Afghan woman negotiator work of ‘peace spoilers’
Fears of new bloodbath in Idlib as Assad troops go on the offensive
Netanyahu says UAE deal signals end to ‘land for peace’
Saudi Arabia’s PIF trades its way to profits on stock market resilience
Saudi Arabia and Jordan sign electricity deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.