Snapchat launches Spectacles 3 in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Snap Inc. has announced that Spectacles 3, the latest version of Spectacles sunglasses, are now available in Saudi Arabia.

The new version features dual HD cameras to empower creativity in 3D and capture depth and dimension the way human eyes do.

Snaps captured using Spectacles 3 can be transferred in high definition to Memories within Snapchat to add new lighting, landscapes and other effects.

Snaps can also be exported to the Camera Roll as circular, horizontal, square and virtual reality formats.

“Spectacles 3 mark a key innovation milestone in the company’s long-term vision for the future,” said Snap Inc. KSA Business Lead Abdullah Al-Hammadi.

“Our aim is to reach curious, forward-looking, creative individuals who are excited to explore the future of wearable technology, communication, and storytelling alongside us.”

eXtra PR Manager Shroog Al-Houtan said: “We are thrilled to be the exclusive retail partner of Snap by bringing their most sophisticated product to date to the Saudi market.”

Al-Houtan added: “We always strive to establish unique partnerships that allow us to provide our consumers with innovative and futuristic products such as Spectacles 3. We are confident that this product will be well-received by our customers.”

Spectacles 3 are available for pre-orders in Saudi Arabia, and will be available for sale from Aug. 20 on eXtra.com.