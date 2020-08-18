You are here

  Pandemic starts to surge in conflict-hit Libya

Pandemic starts to surge in conflict-hit Libya

Workers wear protective face masks as they are seen in a cafe shop following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Benghazi. (Reuters)
Updated 18 August 2020
Reuters

TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI: As coronavirus cases surge in Libya, medics and officials working with a health system wrecked by years of division and war are warning that the pandemic could be slipping out of their control.
The conflict has also restricted movement within Libya, and confirmed cases remained low during the first months of the outbreak. Now, infections are jumping by up to several hundred per day to reach a total of nearly 8,200, including more than 150 deaths.
Hotspots include the capital Tripoli and the large port city of Misrata in the west, and the city of Sabha in the south.
Medics say the virus is spreading because people have carried on attending large gatherings including weddings and funerals, and are not practicing physical distancing.
Ahmed Al-Hasi, spokesman for the state medical committee responsible for countering the virus in eastern Libya, said the public needed to take precautions, or else medical staff with limited resources would become overwhelmed.
“They need to know that the virus is real, the casualties are real, the deaths are real,” Hasi said.
In Hay Al-Andalus, an upscale suburb of Tripoli, Mayor Mohamed Al-Fataisi told reporters the situation had become “dangerous,” adding: “We are unable to contain the disease.”
Nighttime curfews across the country are often not respected, and there is a requirement to wear face masks in public spaces in western Libya but not in the east. The two parts of the country are run by separate administrations.
A sharp fall in living standards has anyway left many struggling to afford even minor expenses, including masks.
“People are asked to wear masks and use (sanitizing) alcohol, but no one knows that they have not been paid salaries,” said Abduladeem Mohamed, a Tripoli taxi driver. “I prefer to buy bread for my children.”
Libya’s National Center for Disease Control, which operates across the country, could not be reached for comment.
Libya’s health facilities have long been weak. But a stop-start conflict that has split the country into rival camps has destroyed or damaged some medical facilities and left others struggling to function. Frequent power cuts during summer months add to the challenges.
Rick Brennan, the World Health Organization’s regional emergency director in the Middle East, said the agency had faced serious logistical constraints in Libya, including “major challenges bringing the PPE in, the testing kits.”
“I think there’s a reasonable understanding of what’s needed, it’s just having the capacities to deliver that’s the problem,” he said.
Marwa Abdulkader Alhudhairy, a resident of Sabha, said her 70-year-old father started developing coronavirus symptoms on July 8, but was only able to find a PCR swab test on July 23.
Despite suffering from heart problems, he self-treated at home because “he is well aware of the lack of protective equipment and means available to deal with coronavirus,” she said.
Though he eventually recovered, “we went through very difficult moments as we almost lost him,” Alhudhairy said.
In eastern Libya, controlled by rival authorities to the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, officials fear they will be unable to cope with a surge in serious cases.
“We worry that there will come a time, and that time is not far away, when the health care system is unable to receive patients that need ventilators,” said Fadi Farag Al-Fortas, a doctor at the Benghazi Medical Center.

American released from Lebanon after jailed for months dies

Updated 56 min 38 sec ago
AP

American released from Lebanon after jailed for months dies

  • Fakhoury’s family and lawyer said he worked at the former Khiam Prison, but had no direct contact with inmates and was never involved in any interrogation or torture
Updated 56 min 38 sec ago
AP

CONCORD, N.H.: Amer Fakhoury, an American who was jailed for months in Lebanon and later released over decades-old murder and torture charges that he denied died Monday, his family said. He was 57.
Fakhoury, a restaurant owner in Dover, New Hampshire, died at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. He had been diagnosed with Stage 4 lymphoma while in prison.
He had been visiting family in Lebanon in September when he was detained. Lebanese officials accused him of torturing prisoners in the 1990s at a prison run by the Israeli-backed South Lebanon Army.
Fakhoury’s family and lawyer said he worked at the former Khiam Prison, but had no direct contact with inmates and was never involved in any interrogation or torture. They said he was illegally detained.
In March, a judge dismissed the charges after US officials worked to free him. They felt his detention was led by the militant Hezbollah organization, which the South Lebanon Army opposed.
In a statement, Fakhoury’s family said he was tortured “under the hands of Hezbollah.”
“God loved Amer Fakhoury so much that he took him out of the hands of these terrorists and brought him to his family in America to live out his last days,” they said.
Fakhoury became a US citizen last year. His lawyer and family said he fled Lebanon in 2001 through Israel and eventually to the United States because of death threats he and many other SLA members received after Israel ended its 18-year occupation of southern Lebanon in 2000.
Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948. Lebanon bans its citizens from traveling to Israel or having contact with Israelis.
Fakhoury hadn’t set foot in Lebanon in nearly 20 years, but was given assurances from the government that he could return and that his file was clear, his lawyer said.
Fakhoury started looking into a visit after President Michel Aoun encouraged former SLA members to return home. Like many others in the army, Fakhoury faced a charge in 1996 of collaborating with Israel, but that was dropped, his lawyer, Celine Atallah, said.
He was jailed in Beirut while on vacation to visit family. Lebanon’s intelligence service said he confessed during questioning to being a warden at Khiam, described by human rights groups as a center for torture.
His lawyer and family said he never abused anyone, and there was never an abuse allegation against him. US Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire said documents indicated that “he’s not the individual that the Lebanese and Hezbollah-linked papers allege him to be.” She introduced a bill that called for imposing sanctions on Lebanon.
“It’s heartbreaking to learn of Amer’s passing,” Shaheen said in a statement. She added, “I’m very relieved that Amer was able to spend the last few months of his life surrounded by loved ones while receiving the best care possible. Amer was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and a pillar in his community. He immigrated to the United States, and through hard work and entrepreneurship, he lived the American dream.”
Fakhoury’s case had put a significant strain on already troubled ties between the US and Lebanon. Lawmakers in Washington had threatened to withhold critical aid to the country and impose sanctions on the Lebanese military, which is seen by the Trump administration as a bulwark against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement.
Lebanon has been embroiled in a political and financial crisis, and earlier this month, a massive explosion of ammonium nitrate stored in Beirut killed at least 180 people and wounded 6,000.

