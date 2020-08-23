You are here

Saudi energy ministry signs cooperation deal with Neom

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman and Neom CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr signed the memorandum of understanding on Sunday. (Courtesy: @MoEnergy_Saudi)
Energy minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman described the scale of Neom as larger than a middle-sized country. (Courtesy: @MoEnergy_Saudi)
  • The energy ministry reached a series of agreements with Neom
  • Neom aims to produce 15 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry reached a series of agreements Sunday with the new mega city Neom.
Energy minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman and Neom CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr signed the memorandum of understanding in several energy fields, Al Arabiya reported.
Prince Abdul Aziz described the scale of Neom as larger than a middle-sized country.  
He stressed the importance of working hard on the “huge, vital project,” which is one of the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. 
“We all hope that as citizens, the Neom project will accomplish all its goals and on time...and if we want to do so, we have no choice but to be up to the work and ambition required for this project,” he said.
Neom aims to produce 15 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030, which is equivalent to a quarter of the Kingdom's electricity consumption at peak times, the minister added.

Bodies of two drowning victims recovered from Taif dam

TAIF: Saudi search and rescue teams have recovered the bodies of two people who drowned in Taif's Wadi Saab dam, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

Divers found and pulled out the bodies from a deep portion of the dam, SPA said, quoting Col. Muhammad bin Othman Al-Qarni, media spokesperson for the Civil Defense Directorate in Makkah region.

A report by saudi24news.com said “clothes on the edge of the dam” led responders teams into narrowing their search for the drowning victims.

Teams from the Red Crescent, police and security patrols also participated in the search and recovery operation, the report said.

The historic Wadi Saab” dam, located southwest of Taif, is one of several dams in the mountain resort city in western Saudi Arabia.
 

