Saudi energy ministry signs cooperation deal with Neom

Bodies of two drowning victims recovered from Taif dam

TAIF: Saudi search and rescue teams have recovered the bodies of two people who drowned in Taif's Wadi Saab dam, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

Divers found and pulled out the bodies from a deep portion of the dam, SPA said, quoting Col. Muhammad bin Othman Al-Qarni, media spokesperson for the Civil Defense Directorate in Makkah region.

A report by saudi24news.com said “clothes on the edge of the dam” led responders teams into narrowing their search for the drowning victims.

Teams from the Red Crescent, police and security patrols also participated in the search and recovery operation, the report said.

The historic Wadi Saab” dam, located southwest of Taif, is one of several dams in the mountain resort city in western Saudi Arabia.

