Turkey detains Daesh suspect planning ‘sensational’ attack

The suspect had reportedly scouted Istanbul’s main Taksim Square and surrounding areas with the aim of carrying out a “sensational” attack. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 August 2020
AP

  • The suspect was detained in an operation at a hotel in the low-income Kucukcekmece district
  • Police seized an automatic rifle, spare magazines and bullets during the raid
ANKARA, Turkey: Police in Istanbul have detained a suspected Daesh group militant who was allegedly planning a “sensational” attack in the city, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported Tuesday.
Anadolu Agency said the suspect, identified by the initials H.S., was detained in an operation at a hotel in the low-income Kucukcekmece district. Police seized an automatic rifle, spare magazines and bullets during the raid, the report said.
The suspect had scouted Istanbul’s main Taksim Square and surrounding areas with the aim of carrying out a “sensational” attack, Anadolu reported. He had illegally crossed into Turkey from Syria and made his way to Istanbul, the report said.
It wasn’t immediately clear when the man was detained. Anadolu said the suspect has appeared before a court which ordered his formal arrest.
It was the second time this month that police reportedly foiled possible attacks by the Daesh militants. Two weeks ago, police in northwestern Bursa province detained a suspected Daesh militant who was allegedly planning an attack on a police station.
Turkey has suffered a string of attacks by Daesh militants over the last five years, including an attack at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year’s celebrations in the early hours of 2017. The attack killed 39 people, most of them foreigners.

Erdogan’s Hamas meeting angers US 

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

  • Hamas delegation included wanted terrorist Saleh Al-Arouri
  • Washington increasingly concerned about Ankara's links to the Palestinian militants
LONDON: The United States condemned the Turkish president on Tuesday for meeting senior figures from Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The group, which controls Gaza, is designated as a terrorist organization in the US, Europe and several other countries.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met the leaders in Istanbul on Saturday. The Hamas delegation was lead by the head of its political bureau Ismail Haniyeh, and included deputy chief Saleh Al-Arouri  - wanted in the US as a terrorist.

“The United States strongly objects to Turkish President Erdogan hosting two Hamas leaders in Istanbul,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

“President Erdogan’s continued outreach to this terrorist organization only serves to isolate Turkey from the international community, harms the interests of the Palestinian people, and undercuts global efforts to prevent terrorist attacks launched from Gaza.”

The US is increasingly concerned about Turkey’s growing relationship with Hamas.

In February, Erdogan met Haniyeh, again in Istanbul, for talks on the region.

Both Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Hamas are linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamist movement that originated in Egypt and has inspired the ideologies of political, militant and extremist groups.

The meeting on Saturday came days after the UAE and Israel announced a deal to set up full diplomatic relations in return for Israel to remove its threat to annex Palestinian land in the West Bank. The West Bank is controlled by Hamas’s secular rival, Fatah.

According to the State Department’s Rewards for Justice website, Al-Arouri, who helped set up Hamas’s military wing, has been linked to several “terrorist attacks, hijackings, and kidnappings.”  The US has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his capture.

