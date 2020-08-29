You are here

Small businesses in college towns struggle without students

People walk by restaurant's outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options as part of a city initiative that combines the Open Streets and Open Restaurants programs in place to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 14, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 29 August 2020
AP

Small businesses in college towns struggle without students

  • Small businesses around the world are fighting for survival amid the economic fallout from the pandemic
Updated 29 August 2020
AP

MICHIGAN, US: Perry Porikos sat in the street outside one of his five businesses, in a makeshift patio area that didn’t exist before the COVID-19 pandemic sent his best customers — University of Michigan students — back home in mid-March.
The Greek immigrant arrived here more than four decades ago as a 20-year-old soccer player for the Wolverines and part-time dishwasher at The Brown Jug Restaurant, which he now owns. He drops the names of sports stars such as Michael Phelps, one of the many former Michigan students he counts as friends, and recalled hustling enough to own more than 10 businesses at one time.
“Living the dream that people talk about, especially if you live in Europe and you come here,” Porikos said. Lately, though, it has been difficult for Porikos to rest easy. And he’s not alone.
The stakes are high for all the small business owners near the Michigan campus in this city of about 120,000 residents — about one-third of them students.
Small businesses around the world are fighting for survival amid the economic fallout from the pandemic. Whether they make it will affect not just local economies but the fabric of communities.
The fall term will begin on Monday with some in-person classes on campus, which has generated equal parts of hope and anxiety for those who need students to return to pay the bills.
Will students take the measures essential to keep infections from surging? The early signs aren’t promising. Alarmed by pictures of unsafe partying, the Ann Arbor City Council this week enacted an emergency ordinance that reinforces the state’s requirement to wear masks and also places restrictions on gatherings.
Across the country, business owners in college towns share the fear that student support could dry up almost entirely, and many are scrambling for survival strategies.
Nick Ducoff, co-author of “Better Off After College,” said businesses catering primarily to students might be able offset some losses through delivery and e-commerce, but that many could find the effects devastating.
“Smaller town-and-gown communities will suffer if students stay with their parents and don’t return to campus, but colleges in cities with larger populations and more diversified economies like Austin and Boston will be less affected,” Ducoff said.
In Ann Arbor, Espresso Royale Coffee — just steps from an arched walkway on The Diag, a collection of diagonal sidewalks in the middle of campus — already has its windows covered by brown paper. The once-successful shop closed and is not coming back due to the pandemic, according to its website.
“Espresso Royale is the first place that you see when you come through that arch,” 22-year-old University of Michigan graduate Chris Young said as he dined with friends at Good Time Charley’s patio. “To hear that was gone was really, really surprising to me. Also, just really sad because it shows the impact that all of this has had on something that’s so central and personal to so many students.”
About two blocks down, a sports bar and a nightclub that Porikos owns are at least temporarily shuttered due to an executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because alcohol accounts for at least 70 percent of their gross receipts.
Others who own businesses on or near the three-block stretch known as South U are praying that they can hang on long enough to still be standing whenever it becomes business as usual again.
“This is going to be an unprecedented time that we’re entering into to see if this street can survive,” said Justin Herrick, the co-owner of Good Time Charley’s, a neighborhood staple since the late 1970s.
When the pandemic sent many of the school’s 40,000-plus students back to all parts of the globe earlier this year, the center of the college town’s small-business district became eerily quiet.
“It was like a three-foot blizzard without snow,” recalled Richard Schubach, who owns Replenish, a small grocery store across the street from campus, on the ground floor of a high-end apartment complex that caters to students.
While The Brown Jug and Porikos’ Backroom Pizza have been open and are expected to survive, the doors at the nearby Blue
Leprechaun and Study Hall Lounge that he also owns may stay closed for good. “If I don’t have higher capacity, I cannot make it,” Porikos said.

EU demands Turkey stop Med drilling, steps up sanctions plan

Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief. (AFP)
Updated 29 August 2020
AP

EU demands Turkey stop Med drilling, steps up sanctions plan

  • Asset freezes and travel bans in pipeline for officials linked to ‘illegal’ energy exploration in disputed waters
Updated 29 August 2020
AP

BERLIN: The EU on Friday urged Turkey to halt its drilling activities in contested waters in the Mediterranean and ordered EU officials to speed up work aimed at blacklisting some Turkish officials linked to the energy exploration.

Tensions are mounting to breaking point between Turkey and Greece over Turkey’s drilling work near the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, which like Greece is an EU member country. Turkish and Greek armed forces have been conducting snap war games in the area.
Referring to what he called “growing frustration” with Turkey, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the sanctions — which include asset freezes and travel bans — could be extended, with Turkish vessels being deprived access to European ports, supplies and equipment. Economic sanctions are also a possibility.
EU leaders will discuss whether to impose additional measures at a summit in Brussels on Sept. 24-25 should Turkey fail to stop what the Europeans consider to be “illegal activities” in the eastern Mediterranean near Cyprus.
“Turkey has to abstain from unilateral actions. This is a basic element to allow the dialogue to advance,” Borrell told reporters in Berlin after chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
He said the EU is keen to establish a “healthier relationship” with Turkey, which is a candidate for membership in the 27-nation trading bloc, although its accession talks are virtually frozen.
“We must walk a fine line between preserving a true space for dialogue and at the same time showing collective strength in the defense of our common interests. We want to give a serious chance to dialogue,” Borrell said.

FASTFACT

EU leaders will discuss whether to impose the additional measures at a summit in Brussels on Sept 24-25.

Turkey doesn’t recognize the divided island of Cyprus as a state and claims 44 percent of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone as its own, according to Cyprus government officials. Turkish Cypriots in the east Mediterranean island nation’s breakaway north claim another 25 percent.
The Cypriot government has prepared a list of Turkish officials that it believes should face sanctions, and it is this list of names that EU officials will accelerate work on in coming days.
Cyprus was split along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded in the wake of a coup by supporters of union with Greece. A Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence is recognized only by Turkey, which keeps more than 35,000 troops in the breakaway north.
It is unclear whether sanctions might slow Turkey down. Steps were taken in the past — the slashing of funds meant to prepare Turkey for EU membership and the virtual freezing of its accession talks — yet Ankara has only become more vocal.
On top of that, Erdogan has shown his willingness to encourage migrants and refugees from Syria to cross the border into Greece and on to Europe, which remains deeply destabilized by the arrival of well over 1 million people in 2015, to ensure that his demands are well understood.
Turkey also plays a military role in Libya, a main jumping off point for migrants aiming for Europe.
Meanwhile, Greece and the UAE began joint air force exercises in the eastern Mediterranean, in the latest build-up of military forces. The training flights started on Friday, a day after the UAE completed the transfer of nine F-16 fighter jets and four transport planes to a Greek air base on Crete, the Greek Defense Ministry said.
France, Italy, and the UAE have joined recent military exercises and training missions held by Greece and ally Cyprus, while the US has also held separate exercises with Greece.

Topics: EU Turkey

