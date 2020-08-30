You are here

NMC ‘wants to exit Saudi venture’

NMC is facing regulatory and legal actions in several jurisdictions. (Supplied)
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Administrators to NMC Health, the fraud-stricken UAE-based hospitals company, are looking for buyers of its Saudi Arabian business launched last year.

Alvarez & Marsal, the firm appointed to oversee the future of NMC assets following its collapse with a total of $6.6 billion of debts, told creditors in a recent presentation that the Saudi business and some other international operations were regarded as “non-core,” and that it was examining options to sell.

The Saudi operation was formally launched last year in a joint venture with the Kingdom’s General Organization for Social Insurance that involved a swap of assets and cash. The venture is currently held via the Tadawul-listed company CARE.

The administrators told creditors that they were looking to exit the joint venture to raise cash as part of the restructuring of NMC.

The presentation said: “The recommendation is to explore the potential of engaging with GOSI (the General Organization for Social Insurance) for the purchase of the company’s interest and/or a capital markets solution, such as reversing the Saudi joint venture into CARE.

“However, any decision would have to be considered in light of the potential underlying value of the business, especially as NMC is not a forced seller of the business,” it added.

A spokesman for NMC confirmed that it was looking to exit the Saudi joint venture, but said that discussions with potential buyers had not begun.

Among NMC assets is a 53 percent stake in Saudi Medical Care Group, which in turn owns 49 percent of CARE, giving NMC an effective interest of 26 percent in the Tadawul-listed company.

NMC’s Saudi ventures so far have avoided any taint from the damaging revelations about NMC, which is facing regulatory and legal actions in several jurisdictions as investigators seek to piece together what happened to more than $4 billion of unauthorized bank lending that forced the downfall of the once multibillion-dollar company.

Marija Simovic, Alvarez managing director, said last week that the firm had uncovered “most” of the hidden debts that led to its collapse.

“Do we believe a majority of it has been identified? Yes. Is it 100 percent? No,” she told Bloomberg.

Teams of investigators from the UK, where NMC was listed on the London Stock Exchange, as well as in the UAE and other jurisdictions, are investigating financial records of NMC to trace the missing funds.

As part of the creditors’ presentation, Alvarez gave a verbal update on the forensic investigations into illegal bank borrowings, which has not been made public.

Analysts at investment bank Arqaam Capital said the decision by NMC to exit the joint venture could lead to takeover interest in CARE, listed on the Tadawul with a market capitalization of SR2.3 billion ($613.3 million), and named Saudi health groups Al-Hammad Medical and Mouwasat Medical Services as potential buyers.

CARE has a resilient balance sheet, with ample cash and low borrowings, and a “healthy growth profile,” Arqaam said.

NMC, the UAE’s leading health care provider, was founded in the 1970s by Indian entrepreneur BR Shetty and run before its collapse by CEO Prasanth Manghat.

Canada economy takes record plunge but outlook bright

Updated 7 min 11 sec ago
AFP

Canada economy takes record plunge but outlook bright

  • Canada’s economy contracted 11.5 percent, or at an annualized pace of 38.7 percent, in the three months ending June 30, the government statistical agency said
Updated 7 min 11 sec ago
AFP

OTTAWA: Canada’s economy shrank at a record pace in the second quarter but by the end of the period showed signs of a rapid recovery from the pandemic trauma that forced businesses to close and put millions out of work.

At the same time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government ran up a Can$120 billion ($90 billion) budget deficit dolling out emergency aid to Canadians, compared to a shortfall of Can$85 million during the same period last year. The economy contracted 11.5 percent, or at an annualized pace of 38.7 percent, in the three months ending June 30, the government statistical agency said.

Declines were recorded across the board amid a nationwide lockdown including in consumer spending, business investment, trade and tourism — in line with analyst forecasts, following a 2.1 percent (8.2 percent annualized) contraction of Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter. After steep declines at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak in April and May, however, GDP surged 6.5 percent in June.

And preliminary data for July forecast a 3 percent rise in the GDP. Economists said this suggests the worst is over for the Canadian economy.

“It was a quarter to forget for Canada’s economy,” commented CIBC analyst Royce Mendes in a research note.

The drop in GDP, he said, was of “a magnitude never before seen ... and was likely the worst performance since the Great Depression.”

But, he added, “things were looking up by the end of the second quarter” with “solid momentum” continuing into July.

Mendes also noted that Canadians’ disposable income actually grew in the period as emergency government support more than offset a drag from a jump in unemployment.

That drove the household savings rate up to 28 percent, from 7 percent, “potentially leaving some extra cash for spending in upcoming periods,” he said.

Derek Holt, head of Scotiabank Economics, noted that more than half of the 3 million Canadians who lost their jobs at the start of the pandemic, pushing up the unemployment rate to a peak of 13.9 percent in May, have since gone back to work as restrictions eased.

“Canada’s economy may be rebounding even faster than expected into Q3,” Holt said. 

“Canadian GDP is quickly recovering (from) the pandemic hit ... which cautions against the policy narrative that years of pain lie ahead.” But senior TD economist Brian DePratto warned: “Many sectors are going to continue struggling in the absence of a vaccine.”

“We may be through the worst of it, but it is still a long road to normal.”

The finance department said government revenues were down Can$32.0 billion, or 37.9 percent, in the second quarter, while expenses — including wage subsidies, business incentives and direct aid — climbed by Can$90.3 billion, or 116.5 percent.

Trudeau last week announced an extension of the emergency aid to the end of September, when he said he would seek parliament’s support for massive new social and environmental spending to pull Canada out of an economic slump.

If all three main opposition parties balk and vote against the proposals, however, Trudeau’s minority liberal government would fall, triggering snap elections.

According to Statistics Canada, household spending fell 13.1 percent in the second quarter due to substantial job losses and few opportunities to spend as most stores and restaurants were closed and travel and tourism was restricted by the closure of the border.

