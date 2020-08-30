EgyptAir offers air ticket discounts to encourage travel

You are here

Egypt resumed its international flights to and from the country on July 1 after halting its operations for three months due to the coronavirus outbreak. (File/AFP)
  • The airline is giving a 10 percent discount on business class tickets and 35 percent on economy class seats for flights bound to Paris until Oct. 10
DUBAI: Egypt’s national carrier EgyptAir has offered until before Sep. 15 discounts on flights for a number of destinations to encourage air travel, local daily Ahram Online reported.
The airline is giving a 10 percent discount on business class tickets and 35 percent on economy class seats for flights bound to Paris until Oct. 10.
For flights to Vienna, passengers heading to the city until Dec. 20 can buy their tickets at a 25 percent discount. Those bound for Cyprus until Dec. 15 meanwhile can avail of flights at 20 percent less than advertised rates.
Egypt resumed its international flights to and from the country on July 1 after halting its operations for three months due to the coronavirus outbreak. Foreign tourists are only allowed to enter three coastal Egyptian provinces – South Sinai, Red Sea and Matrouh.
Civil aviation minister Mohamed Manar said EgyptAir has lost more than $3 billion and airports reported zero income due to the flight suspensions.

US agency lauds Oman’s efforts to non-oil economic growth

US agency lauds Oman’s efforts to non-oil economic growth

  • The report said countries in the region are working hard to boost sectors such as real estate and hospitality
  • The Middle East, in general, will “witness a wave of rebuilding”
DUBAI: The Middle East is poised to grow its non-oil economic sectors in the next six years, including Oman whose current efforts were lauded by US-based business and consultancy agency Market Watch.
The new report, carried by the country’s state news agency, affirmed Oman’s Vision 2040, and how the country’s efforts are likely to boost its non-oil economy between 2020 and 2026.
The Middle East, in general, will “witness a wave of rebuilding,” the report noted, stressing on infrastructure development across the region.
The report said countries in the region are working hard to boost sectors such as real estate and hospitality, which are expected to record a 5.5 percent multiple growth over the next six years.

