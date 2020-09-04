Emirates resumes Amman services as COVID-19 pandemic continues

You are here

Emirates will fly between Amman and Dubai using the Boeing 777-300ER. (Supplied)
  • Flights will resume on September 8
  • Passengers will need to undergo the required tests before flying
DUBAI: Emirates airline is resuming services to Amman, Jordan, this month in the company’s latest efforts to resume services around the globe as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Daily flights between Dubai and Amman will resume from Sept. 8, 2020 and will adhere to coronavirus safety procedures to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Passengers to and from Jordan will be required to follow all the requirements outlined by their destination country.

Apple commits to freedom of information and expression in human rights policy

Updated 04 September 2020
Reuters

Apple commits to freedom of information and expression in human rights policy

  • Policy based on the United Nations’ guiding principles on business and human rights
Updated 04 September 2020
Reuters

Apple said it was committed to freedom of information and expression in a document it has published on its human rights policy — a move which follows increased pressure from shareholders.
The US tech giant has come under fire for removing virtual network apps from its App store in China and at its February annual general meeting a shareholder proposal called on Apple to publicly commit “to respect freedom of expression as a human right.”
While it was defeated, it gained 40.6 percent of votes cast — far more than similar motions put forward previously and enough to push the company to respond, experts said.
“We believe in the critical importance of an open society in which information flows freely, and we’re convinced the best way we can continue to promote openness is to remain engaged, even where we may disagree with a country’s laws,” Apple states in the policy document.
It said its policy was based on the United Nations’ guiding principles on business and human rights.
Human rights activists have also called on Apple to cut ties with suppliers alleged to be using the forced labor of thousands of ethnic Uighurs in Chinese factories and it has faced much criticism for removing an app that helped Hong Kong protesters track police movements.
Apple argued that the app was being used to target individual police officers and to victimize individuals and property, violating Hong Kong law.

