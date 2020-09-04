The rock art of Al- Shuwaymis, 250 kilometers southeast of Hail, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is the largest open stone inscription museum in the Arabian Peninsula and one of the largest open natural history museums in the world, with an area of more than 50 square kilometers.
Al-Shuwaymis is located on the edge of Hurrat Annar, near Al-Makhit Valley, which separates Hurrat Laila from Hurrat Annar. It is also near Al-Sabaq, the area that witnessed the longest battle in Arab history, “Sa’es and Al-Ghabra.”
The history of the petroglyphs dates back to the Neolithic period. The inscriptions feature art characterized by images of humans, animals, and plant life including camels, horses, goats, and palm trees. There are also sculptures of men riding camels, in reference to the trade caravan activity, and sculptures of life-sized humans and animals.
ThePlace: Rock inscriptions of Al-Shuwaymis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia’s Hail
https://arab.news/886cj
ThePlace: Rock inscriptions of Al-Shuwaymis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia’s Hail
- The inscriptions feature art characterized by images of humans, animals, and plant life including camels, horses, goats, and palm trees
The rock art of Al- Shuwaymis, 250 kilometers southeast of Hail, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is the largest open stone inscription museum in the Arabian Peninsula and one of the largest open natural history museums in the world, with an area of more than 50 square kilometers.