Ryanair boosts balance sheet with €400m share placement

A Ryanair plane takes off from Manchester Airport, Britain, June 21, 2020. (REUTERS)
  • Ryanair issued 35,242,291 shares, about 3.2 percent of its total share capital, at a price of 11.35 per share, a discount of roughly 2.6 percent to its closing price on Thursday
DUBLIN: Ryanair has raised €400 million ($473.6 million) from shareholders to strengthen its balance sheet as it eyes potential market opportunities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Europe’s largest low-cost carrier said on Friday.
The move adds to a large cash pile at an airline that has been less badly affected by the pandemic than many of its rivals owing to its relatively low level of debt and lack of exposure to the badly hit long-haul and business-class markets.
Ryanair issued 35,242,291 shares, about 3.2 percent of its total share capital, at a price of 11.35 per share, a discount of roughly 2.6 percent to its closing price on Thursday.
The airline said it was raising the funds to capitalize on opportunities created by COVID-19 disruption and to de-risk its debt repayments over the next 12 months.
“As we look beyond the next year, we expect that there will be significant growth opportunities for Ryanair’s low-cost model as competitors shrink, fail or are acquired by government bailed out carriers,” the airline said.

“The placing will provide Ryanair with greater financial flexibility to capture these opportunities.”
Ryanair flew a little less than half as many passengers in August than in the same month last year, but it has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry with more than €3.9 billion in cash at June 30 and unencumbered Boeing 737 jets worth about €7 billion.
However, it also has €1.9 billion of debt maturing next year, including an €850 million Eurobond and £600 million raised under Britain’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility.
Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska described the placement as a “small raise for a big company.”
“They do not need the cash and the amounts involved are small,” Roeska said. “Insulating against winter chill, defending the BBB rating and getting shareholders to show their support for the group do make sense as reasons, however, given upcoming refinancing needs.”

Creditor meeting approves sale of Virgin Australia to Bain Capital

Virgin Australia is looking to switch to smaller aircraft. (Reuters)
  • Airline aims to downsize staff, planes and routes to become value-based carrier offering cheap fares
WELLINGTON: Virgin Australia’s creditors agreed on Friday to sell the airline to Boston-based Bain Capital in a deal that will cut 3,000 jobs at the carrier and end many of its international flights.

Co-founded by British businessman Richard Branson, in April the airline became the world’s largest to seek bankruptcy protection after the pandemic grounded much of the aviation industry. It plans to reemerge with cheap fares as a value-based carrier.
Another airline founded by Branson, Virgin Atlantic, last month filed for protection in the US bankruptcy court as part of a process in the United Kingdom to carry out a restructuring plan.
Virgin Australia said that under the deal with Bain, worth 3.5 billion Australian dollars ($2.5 billion), unsecured creditors would get paid between 9 and 13 cents on the dollar for their claims. Virgin’s creditors are owed a total of about AU$7 billion.
Due to the pandemic, the creditor meeting was held online. The administrators signed a binding agreement in June with Bain Capital, the company co-founded by US Senator Mitt Romney.
Paul Scurrah, the chief executive of Virgin Australia Group, said the sale moves the airline closer to leaving bankruptcy protection and allows it to focus on the future, in which it will continue competing with its larger rival, Qantas Airways.
“It’s vital for Australia to have two major airlines for consumer choice, value airfares, and to help support the recovery of Australia’s robust tourism sector after this crisis is over,” Scurrah said in a statement.
Virgin’s administrator Deloitte said creditors had voted overwhelmingly in favor of the deal in what have been challenging circumstances.

“This outcome provides certainty for employees and customers, a return to creditors, and opportunities for suppliers and financiers to continue to trade,” Joint Voluntary Administrator Vaughan Strawbridge said in a statement.Under a plan announced previously by Scurrah, the airline will cut back its workforce to 6,000 and end long-haul routes from Australia to Los Angeles and Tokyo as it resets the business for lower global demand.
The airline plans to shed its Boeing 777 and Airbus A330 planes and use Boeing 737s, along with some smaller aircraft for regional and charter flights. The airline’s budget subsidiary Tigerair Australia will be discontinued.
Virgin Australia’s major shareholders are Singapore Airlines and Etihad Airways, along with Chinese investment conglomerates Nanshan Group and HNA Group. Branson holds a 10 percent stake.
The airline sought bankruptcy protection after the Australian government refused its request for a AU$1.4 billion loan.
Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters at the time his government wasn’t going to bail out “five large foreign shareholders with deep pockets who together own 90 per cent of this airline.”
Qantas argued that it had three times more revenue than Virgin and was therefore entitled to a AU$4.2 billion loan if the smaller airline was not to gain an unfair advantage.

