Lockdown protesters defy police as Australia coronavirus cases ease

Police arrest one of the 200 protesters at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne on September 5, 2020 during an anti-lockdown rally. (AFP)
Updated 05 September 2020
Reuters

  • Around 200 protesters in Melbourne rallied with chants of ‘freedom’ and ‘human rights matter’
MELBOURNE: Protesters against a COVID-19 lockdown defied police in Australia’s hotspot on Saturday, prompting 15 arrests, even as the state of Victoria continued its gradual improvement in stemming new cases due to the nearly five weeks of restrictions.
Around 200 protesters in the state capital Melbourne rallied with chants of “freedom” and “human rights matter,” surrounded by swarms of police.
One of the arrests was for assaulting police, while others were arrested or fined for breaching health restrictions, Victoria police said in a statement.
“It is not safe, it is not smart, it is not lawful. In fact, it is absolutely selfish for people to be out there protesting,” state Premier Daniel Andrews told a news conference.
Victoria reported 76 new COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths on Saturday. Andrews is due to outline plans on Sunday for easing Melbourne’s stage 4 restrictions, which shut large parts of the economy, required everyone to stay home except for essential business and imposed a nighttime curfew.
There were two rallies in Sydney and one in Byron Bay in the state of New South Wales, which also breached local restrictions against large gatherings.
Outside Victoria, Australia reported five new coronavirus infections in New South Wales, one in Queensland and one in South Australia.
Over the past two months, infections in the country have more than tripled to 26,207, with Victoria making up around 75 percent of the total. Australia’s deaths from COVID-19 have surged over that period to 748 from 104, with Victoria making up 90 percent.
“These stark figures show us the serious impact of the second wave of COVID-19 in Victoria,” Australia’s deputy chief medical officer, Michael Kidd, told reporters.
Victoria’s new cases were below 100 most days this week, down from a peak of 725 new infections on Aug. 5, but remain higher than health officials had hoped five weeks into a six-week hard lockdown.
“The tail of the second wave is a stubborn thing,” Andrews said.
Australia’s government and businesses have urged Victoria, which makes up about a quarter of the nation’s economy, to lift the restrictions as the country has sunk into its first recession since 1991.
Andrews said he would take a “steady and safe” approach out of the lockdown.
“This is a health problem in the first instance and until you fix the health problem, there can be no economic repair,” he said.
In neighboring New Zealand, a former prime minister of the Cook Islands, Joseph Williams, died of COVID-19. His was the second coronavirus-related death in the country in two days, following an outbreak in the country’s largest city, Auckland, taking the country’s total to 24 deaths.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus

Fire on tanker off Sri Lanka under control, ship towed away

  • The fire killed one of the crew and injured another
  • It began in an engine room boiler but had not spread to the tanker’s oil storage area
COLOMBO: The fire on a large oil tanker off Sri Lanka's coast has been brought under control but is still not extinguished, the navy said Saturday.
Four tug boats, three Sri Lankan navy ships and four Indian ships have been battling the fire the MT New Diamond since Thursday.
The tanker, carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil, was drifting about 20 nautical miles (37 kilometers) from Sri Lanka's eastern coast and on Friday evening a tug boat towed it to the deep sea away from land, said navy spokesman Capt. Indika de Silva.
The fire killed one of the crew and injured another. Both are Filipino.
The injured third engineer has been hospitalized in stable condition.
The fire began in an engine room boiler but had not spread to the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak has been reported, the navy said. Sri Lankan officials have warned of possible massive environmental damage to Sri Lanka’ if the ship leaks or explodes.
The head of Sri Lanka’s Marine Environment Protection Authority, Darshani Lahandapur, said Sri Lanka does not have the resources or capacity to combat such a massive disaster and had appealed for help from regional countries.
She said her organisation plans to take legal action over the fire.
The tanker had 23 crew members — 18 Filipinos and five Greeks. Twenty-one crew left the tanker uninjured as the fire burned.
The tanker was transporting crude oil from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip, where the state-owned Indian Oil Corp. has a refinery.

Topics: Sri Lanka New Diamond

