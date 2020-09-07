You are here

Intel takes ‘major leap forward’ with launch of 11th-Gen processors

Intel logo is displayed during an exhibition in Hannover. (Shutterstock)
Hala Tashkandi

  • From productivity and content creation to entertainment and gaming, when you pick a system powered by 11th Gen Intel Core, you know you are getting the best laptop experience possible
RIYADH: American technology corporation Intel has unveiled its 11th Generation Core mobile PC processors.

The “Tiger Lake” processors will feature the company’s new integrated Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4 support, Wi-Fi 6, and a big leap in performance and battery life over the previous Ice Lake chips. Leveraging Intel’s latest SuperFin process technology, 11th Gen Intel Core processors will optimize power efficiency with performance and responsiveness while running at significantly higher frequencies compared to prior generations.

Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, spoke about the new possibilities presented by the 11th generation of processors and how they could be used to improve laptop usability and workability.

“11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are a major leap forward in real-world processor performance and are the best laptop processors we have built,” he said.

“From productivity and content creation to entertainment and gaming, when you pick a system powered by 11th Gen Intel Core – especially one of our new Intel Evo co-engineered and verified designs – you know you are getting the best laptop experience possible.”

At the online launch Intel claimed that the new lineup offered the “best processor for thin-and-light” laptops.

More than 150 designs based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors are expected from Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer, Samsung and others, including the highly anticipated Galaxy Book Flex 5G from Samsung and the Swift 5 and Swift 3 from Acer.

The company said the processors will deliver up to 2.7 times faster content creation, more than 20 percent faster office productivity, and at least two times quicker gaming plus streaming in real-world workflows over competitive products. Intel also introduced the Intel Evo platform brand for laptop designs verified to the second-edition specification and KEIs (key experience indicators) of the Project Athena innovation program.

The launch event also revealed new features in the pipeline from Intel, such as support for 8K HDR displays and the ability to use up to four 4K HDR displays at once.

The built-in artificial intelligence engine has received an upgrade, too, in the form of improvements to video calls with features such as background noise reduction, which will undoubtedly be useful to those continuing to work remotely as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

‘Made in Hong Kong’ brand suffers as trade tensions deepen

Updated 11 min 6 sec ago
AFP

‘Made in Hong Kong’ brand suffers as trade tensions deepen

  • On top of the stop-gap stickers, new labels are being drawn up for US exports
Updated 11 min 6 sec ago
AFP

HONG KONG: At the Koon Chun Sauce Factory workers are scrambling to cover hundreds of thousands of bottles with new “Made in China” labels as the popular Hong Kong brand falls victim to spiraling diplomatic tensions.

Founded nearly a century ago, the family-owned factory has survived a world war, multiple economic crises and the slow withering of Hong Kong’s manufacturing base as companies looked for cheaper labor in mainland China.

It remains one of the financial hub’s most enduring brands, churning out culinary staples such as soy, hoisin and oyster sauces found in Chinese restaurants and kitchens around the world.

But from November it can no longer place the words “Made in Hong Kong” on any products exported to the United States — part of Washington’s response to Beijing imposing a tough new security law on the restless city.

The new rules, announced by US Customs in July, came just two days before a Koon Chun shipment of 1,300 boxes was about to set sail for Atlanta.

The factory suddenly had to re-label the entire shipment and all other cargo the firm planned to ship to the US this summer.

“It was a mission impossible,” Daniel Chan told AFP from the factory his great-grandfather founded in 1928.

China blanketed Hong Kong in a new security law to stamp out huge protests that convulsed the city last year. Both Beijing and local authorities said it would have no impact on businesses and would restore stability.

But economic consequences have rippled through the recession-hit hub as authorities use the new powers to pursue political opponents.

Rattled tech firms have declined to share data with local police while some companies and universities are struggling to attract international talent.

Banks have found themselves caught in an impossible situation.

The US has sanctioned key Chinese and Hong Kong officials in response to the law. But that same security law also forbids companies from complying with any foreign sanctions regime.

Another victim has been the “Made in Hong Kong” brand, a label that companies can place on products made exclusively in the city.

Donald Trump has turned increasingly hawkish toward China as he seeks reelection, and the crackdown on democracy supporters in Hong Kong has given him fresh ammunition.

This summer his administration declared Hong Kong no longer sufficiently autonomous to justify special trading status. Instead it would be treated like any other Chinese city.

On top of the stop-gap stickers, new labels are being drawn up for US exports — the large “Made in Hong Kong” lettering replaced with a much smaller “Made in China” declaration.

Much time has been spent rearranging storage for now-delayed cargo shipments.

Companies were given a reprieve when Hong Kong’s Commerce Minister Edward Yau said Washington had postponed the label rule until early November, after the presidential election. “This buys us a little bit of time,” Chan said.

