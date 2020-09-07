You are here

  Central Bank of Egypt: Inflation continues to decline

Central Bank of Egypt: Inflation continues to decline

The Central Bank of Egypt in Cairo. (Shutterstock)
Updated 07 September 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Amer revealed that the annual rate of general inflation has continued to record one-digit rates since June 2019
CAIRO: Central Bank of Egypt Governor Tarek Amer affirmed in a meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly that the country will continue to contain inflation and that its general annual rate decreased in July, supported by the positive impact of the base period.

He added that the annual rate of core inflation fell to the lowest recorded rate in history.

Amer pointed to the decline in the annual rate of urban inflation to 4.2 percent in July 2020, after it rose to 5.6 percent in June from 4.7 percent in May.

Amer revealed that the annual rate of general inflation has continued to record one-digit rates since June 2019 and has remained below 6 percent since February 2020.

He pointed out the decline in the annual rate of core inflation for the third month in a row to a record 0.7 percent in July 2020 from 1 percent in June and 1.5 percent in
May.

He said that the annual rate of general inflation is expected to reach 6.2 percent on average during the fourth quarter of 2020.

The central bank set the inflation target at 9 percent (± 3 percent), cutting interest rates by 300 basis points in March, and has not changed it since.

Oil falls after Saudi Arabia cuts prices, China slows imports

Updated 08 September 2020
Reuters

  • Brent crude trades at $41.91 a barrel, down 75 cents, while WTI touches lowest since July
LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday as Saudi Arabia made its deepest monthly price cuts to supply for Asia in five months and uncertainty over Chinese demand clouds the market’s recovery.

Brent crude was trading at $41.91 a barrel, down 75 cents or 1.8 percent after earlier sliding to $41.51, its lowest since July 30.

West Texas Intermediate US crude fell 77 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $39.00 per barrel after hitting $38.55, its lowest since July 10.

“The mood has turned somewhat pessimistic in the second half of last week and the immediate risk is skewed to the downside,” said oil broker PVM’s Tamas Varga.

China, the world’s biggest oil importer which has been supporting prices with record purchases, slowed its intake in August and increased its products exports, customs data showed on Monday.

“There are so many uncertainties with regard to the Chinese economy and their relationship with key industrialized countries, with the US and these days, even Europe,” Keisuke Sadamori, director for energy markets and security at the International Energy Agency, told Reuters.

“It’s not such an optimistic situation ... that casts some shadow over the growth outlook.”

The Labor Day holiday on Monday marks the traditional end of the peak summer demand season in the United States and that renewed investors’ focus on the current lackluster fuel demand in the world’s biggest oil user.

Oil is also under pressure as US companies increased their drilling for new supply after the recent recovery in oil prices.

US energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for the second time in the past three weeks, a weekly report by Baker Hughes Co. showed on Friday.

However, hopes for potential COVID-19 vaccines lent support to prices after Australian officials said they expected to receive their first batches of vaccines in January, and said the vaccines could offer “multi-year protection.”

