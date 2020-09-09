Database gathers 2,000 items of virus-related info for Saudi researchers

JEDDAH: More than 2,000 items of information related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic have been collated to help Saudi research into the health crisis.

The library of data includes study documents, print and online news articles, videos, and other relevant content from sources around the world.

The comprehensive COVID-19 database has been compiled by the Center for Research and Knowledge Networking in Riyadh and covers a range of medical, economic, and social fields linked to the global virus outbreak.

Detailed facts and figures obtained by the center will help provide researchers in the Kingdom with access to statistics on areas such as economics, medical industries, virology, politics, electronic fraud, literature, education, psychology, and seminars.

Center administrators aim to ensure that the stored inventory of metadata is easily accessible to users.

FAST FACT • The comprehensive COVID-19 database has been compiled by the Center for Research and Knowledge Networking in Riyadh. • The library of data includes study documents, print and online news articles, videos, and other relevant content from sources around the world. • Saudi Arabia on Tuesday recorded 781 new cases of COVID-19. • Thirty new COVID-19-related fatalities were reported on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 4,137.

Meanwhile, for the fourth day in a row, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday recorded less than 800 new cases of COVID-19 with a figure of 781, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 322, 237.

The Saudi Ministry of Health said that there were currently 19,854 active cases, with 1,430 patients in critical or serious condition. Thirty new COVID-19-related fatalities were reported on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 4,137.

Of Tuesday’s confirmed cases, 86 percent were adults, 11 percent children, and the remaining 3 percent people aged over 65.

The Kingdom recorded 623 new recoveries, putting the total number of people who have so far recovered from the disease at 298,246, a recovery rate of 92.5 percent.

Officials added that 48,690 new polymerase chain reaction tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, meaning more than 5.49 million checks had now been carried out in the country.