You are here

  • Home
  • Database gathers 2,000 items of virus-related info for Saudi researchers

Database gathers 2,000 items of virus-related info for Saudi researchers

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday recorded 781 new cases of COVID-19. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wef25

Updated 14 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Database gathers 2,000 items of virus-related info for Saudi researchers

Updated 14 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: More than 2,000 items of information related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic have been collated to help Saudi research into the health crisis.
The library of data includes study documents, print and online news articles, videos, and other relevant content from sources around the world.
The comprehensive COVID-19 database has been compiled by the Center for Research and Knowledge Networking in Riyadh and covers a range of medical, economic, and social fields linked to the global virus outbreak.
Detailed facts and figures obtained by the center will help provide researchers in the Kingdom with access to statistics on areas such as economics, medical industries, virology, politics, electronic fraud, literature, education, psychology, and seminars.
Center administrators aim to ensure that the stored inventory of metadata is easily accessible to users.

FASTFACT

• The comprehensive COVID-19 database has been compiled by the Center for Research and Knowledge Networking in Riyadh.

• The library of data includes study documents, print and online news articles, videos, and other relevant content from sources around the world.

• Saudi Arabia on Tuesday recorded 781 new cases of COVID-19.

• Thirty new COVID-19-related fatalities were reported on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 4,137.

Meanwhile, for the fourth day in a row, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday recorded less than 800 new cases of COVID-19 with a figure of 781, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 322, 237.
The Saudi Ministry of Health said that there were currently 19,854 active cases, with 1,430 patients in critical or serious condition. Thirty new COVID-19-related fatalities were reported on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 4,137.
Of Tuesday’s confirmed cases, 86 percent were adults, 11 percent children, and the remaining 3 percent people aged over 65.
The Kingdom recorded 623 new recoveries, putting the total number of people who have so far recovered from the disease at 298,246, a recovery rate of 92.5 percent.
Officials added that 48,690 new polymerase chain reaction tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, meaning more than 5.49 million checks had now been carried out in the country.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Saudi COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 781 new coronavirus cases
Saudi Arabia
Fall in Saudi COVID-19 cases, says Health Ministry

Number of Absher beneficiaries reaches 17 million

Updated 48 min 16 sec ago
SPA

Number of Absher beneficiaries reaches 17 million

Updated 48 min 16 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The number of users who benefit from 200 online services through the Kingdom’s electronic platform Absher has reached more than 17 million, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The online platform allows citizens and expatriates to access several government services without having them to physically visit government offices.
It provides services such as making appointments, renewing passports, residents’ cards, IDs, driver’s licenses and others.
The services related to the Civil Status agency include the birth registration service, a developed Taqdeer (assessment) service, a service allowing amendment of the professions of civilians, a service allowing new family registry issue for mothers and a family registry issuing service for marriages.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Absher initiative ends with five technical ideas
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's Absher Challenge adds a third track for remote services 

Latest updates

Number of Absher beneficiaries reaches 17 million
335 Yemenis receive treatment at KSRelief prosthetic center in Aden
Database gathers 2,000 items of virus-related info for Saudi researchers
Ahmed M. AlMulla, Saudi Film Festival director
Madinah governor inaugurates two power projects

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.