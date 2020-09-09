You are here

  • Home
  • Global halal economy estimated to hit $3.2 trillion by 2024

Global halal economy estimated to hit $3.2 trillion by 2024

The second edition of “Dubai – A Global Gateway for Halal Industry: A Step-by-Step Guide.” (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bufpq

Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

Global halal economy estimated to hit $3.2 trillion by 2024

  • The report explores the prospects of different sectors within the global Islamic economy
  • It also outlined the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the halal industry
Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The global halal economy is estimated to be worth $3.2 trillion by 2024, according to a new Dubai-produced research about local, regional, and international Islamic economy.

The second edition of “Dubai – A Global Gateway for Halal Industry: A Step-by-Step Guide” – authored by Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA) - explores the prospects of different sectors within the global Islamic economy.

It ranked the food and beverage industry first in terms of growth potential – $2 trillion by 2021. Modest fashion is the second most popular sector, valued at $283 billion.

Other key players in the industry identified by the report are Islamic-themed media, halal pharmaceuticals, and halal cosmetics.

The report also outlined the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the halal industry, explaining how travel, Islamic finance and modest fashion have been the most affected.

“The guide details the opportunities around core Halal economy sectors, outlines trends and provides strategic insights that will enrich the knowledge of entrepreneurs and companies keen to invest in the Islamic economy and capitalize on its promise of enduring growth and prosperity,” DAFZA’s Assistant Director General Amna Lootah said.

An earlier report, State of the Global Islamic Economy Report 2019/20, pegged the value of the global Islamic industry at $2.2 trillion in 2018 – 12 percent of which is from the food, pharmaceutical and lifestyle sectors.

Topics: halal UAE Dubai

Related

Business & Economy
With rice and biryani, Malaysia aims for halal Olympic gold

Egypt sets up commodities exchange for wheat, oils, sugar and rice

Updated 23 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt sets up commodities exchange for wheat, oils, sugar and rice

Updated 23 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt on Wednesday announced the formation of a commodities exchange which will initially trade wheat, oils, sugar and rice beginning in the first half of 2021.
Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, established the exchange to provide protection for small farmers and producers and make their stocks available to the wider market, the supply ministry said.
The exchange will have 91 million Egyptian pounds ($5.78 million) in capital and will be chaired by Ibrahim Ashmawy, the current head of the internal trade development authority which falls under the supply ministry.
Farmers, traders and producers can deposit their stocks in any of the supply ministry's certified storage facilities where they will be evaluated and graded, then directly traded on the electronic platform, Ashmawy said. Supply and demand will then determine the price of these commodities for the consumer, he added.
"It is strange that they did not choose to start with crops that are widely grown in Egypt privately by farmers such as citrus," a Middle East commodities expert, who declined to be named, said.
Citrus is one of Egypt's most competitive agricultural exports, whereas it imports sugar and vegetable oils, in addition to wheat, for its sprawling food subsidy programme which covers the needs of more than 60 million people.
Egypt grows rice in quantities that are sufficient to cover local needs but does not export its staple short grain variety as it seeks to rein in production of the water-intensive crop.
Traders and market sources said the announcement came as a surprise and they were unsure of how the exchange would operate in practice given the government traditionally prices the strategic commodities it buys from farmers.
Most recently, the supply ministry had announced a buying price of 700 Egyptian pounds per ardeb of wheat ahead of the local harvest in April.
It was not immediately clear how the grain would be priced on the exchange and whether the government would purchase directly from it.
The exchange could also allow for developing options and futures contracts for the commodities on offer at a later stage, the supply ministry said.
($1 = 15.7500 Egyptian pounds)

Topics: Egypt wheat sugar Oil

Related

Offbeat
Doctor extracts 6,000 Egyptian pounds from patient's stomach
Middle-East
Egypt sends aid to Sudan amid flood crisis

Latest updates

Egypt sets up commodities exchange for wheat, oils, sugar and rice
Greenhouse gases hit new record despite lockdowns, UN says
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discusses G20, coronavirus with China’s Xi Jinping
Gargash: UAE-Israel agreement will not be at the expense of the Palestinian issue
Saudi Arabia announces 28 more coronavirus deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.