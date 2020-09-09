You are here

Oman will tap local and international debt to fill coffers

Oman's finance ministry hired Bank Muscat and its Islamic unit Meethaq to arrange an issuance of local sukuk. (File/AP)
  • The finance ministry confirmed it has secured a $2 bn bridge loan
DUBAI: Oman will tap local and international debt markets to fill state coffers badly hit by low oil prices and the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis, its state news agency said on Wednesday citing the finance ministry.
A relatively small crude producer burdened by high levels of debt, Oman is more vulnerable to oil price swings than most of its wealthier Gulf neighbors.
The finance ministry hired Bank Muscat and its Islamic unit Meethaq to arrange an issuance of local sukuk, Oman News Agency said.
It said local development bonds worth 550 million Omani rials ($1.43 billion) have already been issued. The ministry also confirmed it has secured a $2 billion bridge loan previously reported by Reuters.
The one-year loan will be repaid with an international bond issuance, which would be Oman’s first since July 2019.
The finance ministry is working to fulfil its financing plan, “which includes issuing local and international bonds and sukuk” to plug its remaining needs for the year.
Oman’s fiscal deficit could widen to 16.9% of gross domestic product this year from a 7% deficit last year, the International Monetary Fund has estimated.
The finance ministry said it has taken several measures to rein in its deficit, focusing on cutting public spending.
It said Oman’s commitment to OPEC+ oil production cuts “was directly reflected in the financial estimates for oil revenues that were approved in the state’s general budget at the beginning of the current year,” in addition to the impact of low crude prices and the pandemic’s impact.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)

Topics: Oman Coronavirus COVID-19 Sukuk bonds

Bahrain sells $2 billion in sukuk and bonds

  • It sold $1 bn in sukuk at 3.95%, $1 bn in 12-year bonds at 5.45%
  • Bahrain averted a credit crunch in 2018 with a $10 bn aid package
DUBAI: Bahrain sold $2 billion in its second bond offering of the year on Wednesday, a dual-tranche issuance comprising seven-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, and a 12-year conventional tranche.
The small oil producer, which averted a credit crunch in 2018 with a $10 billion aid package from its Gulf neighbors, raised $2 billion in May to bolster finances battered by low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis.
On Wednesday it sold $1 billion in sukuk at 3.95% and $1 billion in 12-year bonds at 5.45%, receiving more than $7.6 billion in combined orders for the paper on offer, a document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed.
Rated ‘junk’ by S&P and Fitch, Bahrain began marketing the deal at around 4.5% for the sukuk and around 5.75% for the conventional bonds earlier on Wednesday.
Fund managers said the yields were tight compared with similarly rated issuers and considering Bahrain’s weak credit standing, with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 114.9% as of the end of June.
“Bahrain can offer a significantly lower yield than an issuer like Egypt because of the explicit support of its Gulf neighbors,” said Doug Bitcon, head of credit strategies at Rasmala Investment Bank.
Bonds due in 2032 by similarly rated Egypt were yielding 7.2% on Wednesday, according to Refinitiv data, while Saudi bonds due in 2032 were yielding 2.3%.
“Bahrain still has a long way to go toward fiscal sustainability ... but I think the market right now is saying they have time because of Gulf support, primarily from Saudi Arabia,” said Abdul Kadir Hussain, head of fixed income asset management at Arqaam Capital.
Bahrain had considered issuing a 30-year conventional tranche in lieu of the 12-year bonds or alongside them, but opted for the shorter tenor.
“There was no investor appetite for a 30-year tranche. Bahrain has a relatively low amount of bonds maturing in 12 years, so it was a sweet spot,” a financial source said.
Bank ABC, Citi, Gulf International Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Bahrain and Standard Chartered arranged the deal.

Topics: Bahrain Sukuk

