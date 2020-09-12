You are here

  • Home
  • Vodafone may reconsider price of Egypt sale to Saudi Telecom

Vodafone may reconsider price of Egypt sale to Saudi Telecom

Different types of 4G, 5G and data radio relay antennas for mobile phone networks are pictured on a relay mast operated by Vodafone in Berlin, Germany April 8, 2019. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/peqk8

Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Vodafone may reconsider price of Egypt sale to Saudi Telecom

  • Vodafone signed a memorandum of understanding with STC on Jan. 29 regarding a possible sale of Vodafone’s 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt to STC for $2.4 billion
Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

RIYADH:  Vodafone may reconsider the planned sale price of its Egyptian unit to Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) in the light of changing economic realities, according to sources familiar with the deal.

The move has reportedly come as a result of sustained pressure in the course of this year on the share price of British-owned Vodafone, which has seen its stock lose about a quarter of its value year-to-date.
Newspaper Al-Mal quoted sources saying that Vodafone was sticking to the profitable exit from the Egyptian market scenario, especially as it intended to make investments in developing 5G technology for communication.

FASTFACT

Vodafone signed an initial agreement with STC earlier this year for a possible sale of its 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt for $2.4 billion.

It also reduced the possibility that Telecom Egypt would make a parallel purchase offer to STC according to the right of pre-emption stipulated in the clauses of the shareholders’ agreement with Vodafone Global Group, but awaiting the final value to discuss the sale option.
Bloomberg earlier reported that STC was negotiating with Vodafone International to reduce the non-binding offer of about $2.4 billion to acquire 55 percent of Vodafone Egypt.
Investment banks, including Prime and Pharos, expected a decrease in the value of the planned offer by between 20 percent and 40 percent.
Vodafone signed a memorandum of understanding with STC on Jan. 29 regarding a possible sale of Vodafone’s 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt to STC for $2.4 billion.
Telecom Egypt owns 45 percent of Vodafone Egypt, while Vodafone International Group owns the remaining 55 percent.

Topics: Vodafone Egypt

Related

Business & Economy
Call for cryptocurrency curbs to protect consumers
Business & Economy
With a battered economy, Iraq debates its contribution to OPEC+ oil cuts

Call for cryptocurrency curbs to protect consumers

Updated 5 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Call for cryptocurrency curbs to protect consumers

  • EU members are concerned that currencies such as Libra could destabilize monetary policy and help money laundering
Updated 5 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands have called on the European Commission to draw up strict regulations for asset-backed cryptocurrencies such as stablecoins to protect consumers and preserve state sovereignty in monetary policy.

The finance ministers of the five EU member states said in a joint statement on Friday that stablecoins should not be allowed to operate in the 27-member bloc until legal, regulatory and oversight challenges had been addressed.
Stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency often backed by traditional assets, leapt onto policymakers’ agendas last year when Facebook revealed plans for its Libra token.
Some central banks and financial regulators, concerned that Libra could destabilise monetary policy, facilitate money laundering and erode privacy, threatened to block it and the project has been delayed and reshaped as a result.
The EU’s regulatory framework for stablecoins should preserve the bloc's monetary sovereignty and address risks to monetary policy, as well as protecting consumers, the five countries said in a statement issued on the sidelines of a broader meeting of European officials in Berlin.
The European Commission is expected to present its regulatory proposals later this month.
“We all agree that it's our task to keep financial market stable and to ensure that what is a task for states remains a task for states,” German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told reporters during a joint statement with his counterparts.

HIGHLIGHTS

● Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands want curbs.

● European Commission to present proposal within weeks.

● Debate triggered by Facebook’s plans for Libra token.

Scholz said authorities should take a tough approach and this should include a ban on any private sector activities if regulatory requirements were not met.
The five countries want all stablecoins to be pledged at a ratio of 1:1 with fiat currency, with reserve assets denominated in the euro or other currencies of EU members states, and deposited in an EU-approved institution.
All entities operating as part of a stablecoin scheme should be registered in the EU, they said. Such a move would likely impact the Geneva-based Libra Association, which plans to issue and govern Libra.
The association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“We’re waiting for the Commission to issue very strong and very clear rules to avoid the misuse of cryptocurrencies for terrorist activities or for money laundering,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.
“The central bank, I mean the ECB, is the only one to be allowed to issue a currency. And this point is something that cannot be jeopardized or weakened by any kind of project, including the so-called Libra project.”

Topics: cryptocurrency

Related

Business & Economy
With a battered economy, Iraq debates its contribution to OPEC+ oil cuts
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi-based tourism business to modernize three hotels in Egypt

Latest updates

Vodafone may reconsider price of Egypt sale to Saudi Telecom
Call for cryptocurrency curbs to protect consumers
Terror at sea: Rohingya migrants tell of 200-day ordeal
What We Are Reading Today: The Great Secret
Outdated ordnance cause of Jordanian military depot blast

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.