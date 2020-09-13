You are here

UAE coronavirus cases drop after topping 1,000 a day earlier

A medical professional carries out a swab test for the COVID-19 virus at a drive-thru testing center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (File/Reuters)
  • Total number of cases in UAE reaches 79,489
  • Authorities have issued a number of closure orders and large fines
DUBAI: The UAE on Sunday recorded 640 new COVID-19 cases — significantly lower than recent days when numbers hit the highest level since the pandemic broke out.
The health ministry said the total number of cases had reached 79,489.
All the cases, who are various nationalities, are “stable and subject to the necessary health care,” the ministry said.
The number of daily cases in the UAE had dropped steadily from a high point on May 22 of 994. But figures have surged from 164 cases on Aug. 3.
The UAE recorded 1,007 new cases on Saturday, the highest daily number and the first time cases crossed the 1,000 mark.
The ministry said 468 people had “fully recovered from the symptoms of the virus” bringing the total number of recoveries to 69,451.

The ministry also said no deaths had been recorded in the previous 24 hours. The UAE has recorded 399 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
Authorities across the country have issued a number of closure orders and large fines in efforts to bring the virus under control.
On Saturday, Dubai closed down a restaurant in Bluewaters Island and a swimming pool at a sports facility, while Ras Al-Khaimah ordered the closure of a wedding hall. In Fujairah several facilities were closed for not complying with the measures set by the government.
Dubai Police said on Saturday it had reported 141 violations and 1,422 warnings were issued in four shopping centers in one day.
One young man infected with coronavirus was caught violating home quarantine instructions.
He had published a video on social media, where he confirmed he had the virus and bragged about going out to buy coffee. He has been fined Dh50,000 and faces imprisonment and a further fine ranging from Dh200,000 ($54,453) to one million dirham for encouraging the public to violate the laws.
The government also issued a new list of updated fines for individuals and entities not complying with the coronavirus measures and said they were increasing inspections. The fines, which range between Dh1,000 — 50-000, apply federally but authorities in each emirate can apply additional measures.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention launched a campaign to increase testing to isolate cases and those who they have been in contact with.
More than 84,000 new examinations were carried out in the space of 24 hours.
Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Sunday also issued a detailed list of health and safety guidelines for parents and children as students go back to school.

Meanwhile, Kuwait on Sunday reported two deaths and 553 new infected cases, bringing the total number to 560 and 94,764 respectively.
The Ministry of Health said that 591 cases have recovered bringing the total to 84,995.
Oman’s health ministry said 52 new cases have emerged, bringing the total to 89,746, but announced a 93.3 percent recovery rate, with 83,771 cases having recovered from the virus so far.

The sultanate did not record any deaths on Sunday but the total death rate stands at 780.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 29 million people in 213 countries and territories around the world and the death rate has topped 920,000.
(Dh1 = $0.27)

Israel to lock down nationwide in main holiday season amid COVID-19 surge

JERUSALEM: Israel will enter a three-week nationwide lockdown starting on Friday to contain the spread of the coronavirus after a second- wave surge of new cases, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.
During the lockdown, which comes during the Jewish high-holiday season, Israelis will have to stay within 500 meters of their houses, but can travel to workplaces that will be allowed to operate on a limited basis.
Schools and shopping malls will be closed but supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open. The public sector will operate with fewer staff, but non-governmental offices and businesses will not have to close, as long as they do not accept customers.
Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people and no more than 20 people outdoors.
“I know those measures will exact a heavy price on us all,” Netanyahu said in a televised address. “This is not the kind of holiday we are used to. And we certainly won’t be able to celebrate with our extended families.”
The Finance Ministry said the lockdown will cost the economy, which slipped into a recession in the wake of the virus, an estimated 6.5 billion shekels ($1.88 billion).
Netanyahu, who has faced increasing criticism over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, said he instructed his finance minister to come up with a new economic package to assist businesses hurt by the lockdown.
Israel declared an even tighter lockdown in April when the virus first arrived, after which daily cases dropped to low double digits among a population of nine million.
But as the economy reopened, daily infections jumped, passing 4,000 last week. On Saturday, 2,715 new cases were reported. Since the outbreak began, 1,108 people have died.
The country’s health system “raised a red flag” a few days ago, spurring the government to act, Netanyahu said.
The director general of the Health Ministry, Hezi Levy, said in a radio interview earlier on Sunday that “dozens of localities are being sucked into the circle of morbidity.”
“We have to impose severe restrictions, but they will be able to stem this wave and not bring us to the brink of an abyss,” Levy said. ($1 = 3.4566 shekels)

