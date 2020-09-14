SoftBank sells chip designer Arm to Nvidia in $40 bln deal

You are here

apan's SoftBank Group said on Sept. 14, 2020 it is selling British chip designer Arm to US chip company NVIDIA for up to $40 billion potentially creating a new giant in the industry. (AFP / Sam Yeh)
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO: SoftBank Group Corp. said on Monday it has agreed to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp. for as much as $40 billion in a deal set to reshape the semiconductor landscape.
The deal puts a vital supplier to Apple Inc. and others across the industry under the control of a single player and will face potential pushback from regulators and Nvidia rivals.
Nvidia will pay SoftBank $21.5 billion in shares and $12 billion in cash, including $2 billion on signing. The deal will see SoftBank and the $100 billion Vision Fund, which has a 25% stake in Arm, take a stake in Nvidia of between 6.7% and 8.1%.
SoftBank could also be paid an additional $5 billion in cash or shares depending on the chip designer’s business performance, with Arm employees to be paid $1.5 billion in Nvidia shares.
The sale marks an early exit for SoftBank, four years after the $32 billion acquisition of the British chip technology firm. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has lionized the potential of Arm but is slashing his stakes in major assets to raise cash.
SoftBank executives, frustrated at the group’s share performance, have held early stage talks about taking the Japanese technology group private, a source told Reuters. Those talks could gain momentum following the Arm sale.
The deal is subject to regulatory approvals including in Britain, the United States and China and is expected to close in March 2022.
With potential pushback looming, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang emphasized he will retain Arm’s neutral licensing model and expand it by licensing out Nvidia intellectual property for the first time.
Nvidia said it will license its flagship graphical processor unit through Arm’s network of silicon partners. It will build chips for devices like self-driving cars but also make its technology available for others.
The companies did not discuss the deal with the British government until shortly before the announcement because the talks were secret, Huang said. A new artificial intelligence research center will be built at Arm’s Cambridge headquarters.
“Cambridge is going to be a site of growth,” Huang said.

CHINA SCRUTINY
Arm will not become subject to US export controls under the deal, Huang said. The purchase is likely to come under close scrutiny in China, where thousands of companies from Huawei to small startups use Arm technology.
Nvidia will take control of the minority stake in joint venture Arm China. Arm is in dispute with the venture, which licenses chip architecture to local companies, over its management.
Nvidia began as a graphics chip designer and has expanded into products for areas including artificial intelligence and data centers.
The Arm acquisition will put Nvidia into even more intense competition with rivals in the data center chip market such as Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. because Arm has been developing technology to compete with their chips.
In what would amount to a direct challenge to those rivals, Huang said it is “possible” Nvidia will build its own server chips based on Arm designs.
Nvidia is buying up technologies in parts of the booming data center business where it does not currently play.
In April it completed the purchase of Israel-based Mellanox Inc, which makes high-speed networking technology that is used in data centers and supercomputers.
Arm does not make chips but instead has created an instruction set architecture — the most fundamental intellectual property that underpins computing chips — on which it bases designs for computing cores.
Arm licenses its chip designs and technology to companies like Qualcomm Inc, Apple and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. , which in turn use the technology in their chips for smartphones and other devices.
Apple’s forthcoming Mac computers will use Arm-based chips.

KAPSARC develops 3 models for Saudi energy system

RIYADH: The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) has developed three models and tools for the economy and energy system in Saudi Arabia, in an effort to boost and diversify Saudi Arabia’s economic and energy prosperity and achieve its Vision 2030 goals.

The center’s researchers have designed the Vision 2030 dynamic input-output tool, the KAPSARC energy model, and the energy policy simulator tool, in order to enhance the understanding of energy economics and environmental policies.

“In order to predict the future of economic and energy issues and face future energy challenges, the number of open-source models and tools reached more than 20 models, 1,800 databases, and 14 research tools,” Dr. Fahad Al-Turki, vice president of research at KAPSARC, said.

Al-Turki pointed out that the development models and tools had provided the latest data and statistics in a variety of subjects and topics, such as the toolkit for behavioral analysis, building energy assessment tool, transport analyzes framework, and the energy data portal, as KAPSARC seeks to contribute to enriching the local and global research industry and support researchers in improving the welfare of societies.

FAST FACT

KAPSARC’s researchers have designed the Vision 2030 dynamic input-output tool, the KAPSARC energy model, and the energy policy simulator tool.

He also stated that the center had 10 initiatives and produced six different publications, such as research papers, data sets, commentaries, peer-reviewed journal articles, and podcasts, to support the global energy sector and help the Kingdom to become less reliant on oil and more diversified in energy resources and revenues.

KAPSARC recently launched a database on the impact of the coronavirus disease on economic and energy indicators to highlight the Kingdom’s efforts in addressing the pandemic and ensuring people’s health.

The center announced last February its progress in the list of the world’s best research centers. KAPSARC jumped 14 positions among Middle East and North African research centers to 15 out of 103 regionally, and ranked 13 out of 60 research centers globally specializing in energy policy.

