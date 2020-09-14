You are here

Foreign investments in Egypt's public oil sector reach $2.2bn

A view of a gas plant seen from the desert road of Suez outside Cairo, Egypt September 1, 2020. (REUTERS)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: A government source has estimated that the total expected foreign investment in Egypt’s oil and natural gas sector during the current fiscal year at $2.21 billion, 57.6 percent of the total $3.84 billion expected investment in the sector.

The structure of oil and natural gas investments during the current fiscal year is 57.6 percent for the private sector, 38.4 percent for public companies, 0.3 percent for government agencies and bodies, and 3.7 percent for central projects.

The source said that the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources aimed to develop gas fields and complete the Baltim South West offshore project, the Kattameya field project and the third phase of the Kamose-North Sinai project.

The ministry is also targeting oilfield development projects, including the completion of a field, implemented by Petrozenima Company, as well as the construction of the seventh storage warehouse in the Western Desert, implemented by Depco Company. The Alhamd plant project in the Eastern Desert is also being developed.

Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Al-Saeed said that the investments directed to the development of the oil and natural gas sector and mineral wealth in the country reached about EGP60.6 billion ($3.9 billion) during the current fiscal year, around 8.2 percent of the total investment.

She added that follow-up reports on economic performance indicated that the petroleum sector had made tangible achievements in the past few years in terms of research and extraction, production or export.

There was a boom in the discovery of natural gas fields, especially the Zohr field in the eastern Mediterranean region, which achieved Egypt’s self-sufficiency of natural gas and was preparing it to become a regional center for energy trading.

Al-Saeed set out the factors contributing to the increase in extraction activity, including the border demarcation agreements signed with Cyprus and Greece that paved the way for the continuation of exploration, the discovery of new fields, and Egypt’s acceleration in paying foreign companies, which had a significant and positive impact on these companies continuing their research, exploration and exploitation of crude oil and gas fields.

These discoveries resulted in the signing of agreements and oil and gas development contracts.

The Ministry of Petroleum aims to produce about 34.65 million tons of crude oil, condensates and butane, an increase of 11 percent over what was expected during the last fiscal year.

According to the ministry's plan, it aims to refine 31 million tons a year of crude oil and condensates in public sector refineries and Midor refinery, and produce about 36.2 million tons a year of petroleum and petrochemical products and propane from public sector companies and investment companies.

Egypt has begun exporting shipments of liquefied gas to global markets, in addition to supplying Jordan.

The increase in domestic production of petroleum products resulted from the exploitation of refining capacities in Egyptian factories and the import of crude oil instead of derivatives and refining it in the factories, which saved the state treasury millions of dollars.

The aim is to achieve self-sufficiency in fuel and petroleum products, coinciding with the completion and operation of all new expansion in Egyptian refineries during the year 2022/2023.

Egypt has about eight crude oil refineries with a production capacity of 38 million tons, of which only about 25 million tons are used annually.

The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company aims to add about 3.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day to local production by mid-2022. It will contribute to compensating for the natural decline rates in the production of wells and increasing the total production.

 

The owner of TikTok has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as the American tech partner that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the US, according to a person familiar with the deal who was not authorized to speak publicly about it.
President Donald Trump’s administration has threatened to ban TikTok by Sept. 20 and ordered owner ByteDance to sell its US business, claiming national security risks due to its Chinese ownership. The government worries about user data being funneled to Chinese authorities. TikTok denies it is a national security risk and is suing to stop the administration from enacting the threatened ban.
TikTok and the White House declined to comment Sunday. Oracle didn’t return a request for comment but has previously declined comment.
Walmart, which had planned to partner with Microsoft on the acquisition, said Sunday it “continues to have an interest in a TikTok investment” and is talking about it with ByteDance and other parties.
Much remains unclear about the proposed deal with Oracle, including whether it will only cover TikTok’s US business, and, if so, how it will be split from the rest of TikTok’s social media platform, which is popular worldwide. ByteDance also owns a similar video app, Douyin, for the Chinese market.
Any deal must still be reviewed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, known as CFIUS, a US government group chaired by the Treasury Secretary that studies mergers for national security reasons. The president can approve or deny a transaction recommended by the panel, though Trump has already voiced support for Oracle as a “great company” that could handle the acquisition.
Microsoft said in a Sunday statement that ByteDance “let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft.”
Microsoft added it was “confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests.” The company said it “would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combating disinformation.”
TikTok, which says it has 100 million US users and about 700 million globally, is known for its fun, goofy videos of dancing, lip-syncing, pranks and jokes. It’s recently become home to more political content such as the comedian Sarah Cooper, who drew a large audience by lip-syncing Trump’s often-disjointed statements from public appearances.
But the app has also raised concerns because of its Chinese ownership. The White House has cracked down on a range of Chinese businesses, including telecom equipment makers Huawei and ZTE and messaging app WeChat, over worries that they would enable Chinese authorities to access US user data. Republican and Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns about censorship and children’s privacy.
TikTok denies that it has shared user data with the Chinese government or that it would do so if asked. The company says it has not censored videos at the request of Chinese authorities and insists it is not a national-security threat.
TikTok has sued to stop the ban, but not the sale order. The negotiations have been complicated by several factors, including Trump’s repeated demands that the US government should get a “cut” of any deal, a stipulation and role for the president that experts say is unprecedented.
In addition, the Chinese government in late August unveiled new regulations that restrict exports of technology, likely including the artificial intelligence system TikTok uses to choose which videos to spool up to its users. That means ByteDance would have to obtain a license from China to export such technology to a foreign company.
Whether the Oracle-TikTok deal will allow the sidestepping of Chinese export restrictions depends on which entity retains control of TikTok in the US, said Paul Haswell, a Hong Kong-based partner at law firm Pinsent Masons.
The deal had come together rapidly after the administration ramped up its threats against TikTok this summer, despite TikTok’s efforts to put distance between its app and its Chinese ownership. It installed former Disney executive Kevin Mayer as its American CEO, but he resigned in August after just a few months on the job, saying the “political environment has sharply changed.”

Topics: TikTok social media oracle China US

