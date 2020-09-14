You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt supports Saudi efforts to solve Yemeni crisis

Egypt supports Saudi efforts to solve Yemeni crisis

Fire is seen at the site of Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen September 13, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/chzd7

Updated 17 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Egypt supports Saudi efforts to solve Yemeni crisis

  • Egyptian Foreign Ministry stresses importance of comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen
Updated 17 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the country’s full support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen against Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

The ministry condemned the militias’ targeting of civilian installations in the city of Marib with ballistic missiles, which has resulted in the injury of many civilians.

Egypt also confirmed its alignment with Saudi Arabia in its efforts to advance a political solution in Yemen, and to implement the ceasefire between the legitimate government forces and the Houthis.

Ahmed Fouad Abaza, deputy chairperson of the Arab Affairs Committee in the Egyptian Parliament, affirmed that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stood by the Kingdom in its rejection of external interference in the affairs of Arab countries, to protect Arab and Gulf national security.

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, Abaza said, had spoken with El-Sisi about Yemen’s national security.

Abaza praised Abdulmalik’s assertion that Egypt would be present in everything related to the Yemeni crisis. He said that the Yemeni crisis would not be resolved as long as Iranian support for the Houthis continued, and that the demolition of national states such as Iraq contributed to the emergence of armed militias.

Abaza appealed to the Yemeni people to stand united behind the legitimate institutions inside their country to prevent Iranian interference, accusing the international community of negligence in confronting Turkish and Iranian interventions in Yemen, and also in Libya.

Mohammed Sadiq Ismail, director of the Arab Center for Strategic Studies, said that Yemen needed to be a pillar of stability for Arab national security.

He explained that Yemen was currently facing multiple problems, politically, economically and socially, as a result of the Houthi control of Al-Hudaydah (Hodeidah), and the lack of humanitarian aid entering the country.

On Sunday, the Yemeni government announced that it considered the Hodeidah Agreement, also known as the Stockholm Agreement, signed between it and the Houthis, to be functionally useless.

Yemen’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadhrami confirmed during a meeting with UN Envoy Martin Griffiths that the agreement had been rendered futile by the Houthi’s exploitation of it, and that their actions were unacceptable.

Topics: Egypt Saudi-led coalition Yemen

Related

Middle-East
Houthi violence in Yemen displaces thousands of students
Saudi Arabia
Top military officials review operations of the coalition forces in Yemen

UN human rights experts slam Iranian wrestler’s execution

Updated 14 September 2020
Arab News

UN human rights experts slam Iranian wrestler’s execution

  • They believe it was a ‘warning’ amid ‘climate of increasing social unrest’
  • Afkari’s legal process ‘did not meet even the most basic substantive or procedural fair trial standards’
Updated 14 September 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Experts from the UN Human Rights Council have condemned Iran’s sudden execution of a young wrestler over the weekend.

“It is deeply disturbing that the authorities appear to have used the death penalty against an athlete as a warning to its population in a climate of increasing social unrest,” UN Special Procedures experts said in a statement issued to Arab News.

Navid Afkari, 28, was executed suddenly over the weekend after being accused of killing a security guard during anti-government protests in 2018. He strongly and repeatedly denied this charge.

“The execution of Afkari, the second execution in connection to protests in the last two months, together with the alarming frequency of death penalty sentences handed to protesters, raises concerns about the authorities’ future response to protests and to any expression of opposition or dissenting opinion,” the UN experts said in the statement.

They highlighted Afkari’s inability to access due legal process throughout his time in detention as a particularly egregious element of his case.

“If Afkari was guilty of murder, why was the trial conducted behind closed doors and through the use of forced confessions extracted under torture?” they asked.

“The execution of Navid Afkari was summary and arbitrary, imposed following a process that did not meet even the most basic substantive or procedural fair trial standards, behind a smokescreen of a murder charge.”

Afkari, the statement said, was tortured, beaten and suffocated during his detention. The experts said they were “appalled at these serious allegations of torture.”

Since the 2018 anti-government protests that Afkari participated in, Iran has regularly been convulsed by civil unrest.

Anti-government sentiment boiled over in November 2019 and January 2020 when protests against the entirety of Iran’s leadership swept across the country, before being violently suppressed by security forces.

Afkari’s execution, and his inability to access due legal process throughout his detention, have been widely condemned as cruel and unjust by rights groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

Topics: Iran UN human rights

Related

Middle-East
Iran summons German envoy for condemning wrestler’s execution
Middle-East
Global outcry over Iranian wrestler’s execution

Latest updates

Egypt supports Saudi efforts to solve Yemeni crisis
Telecom Egypt considers acquiring all Vodafone Egypt shares
Foreign investments in Egypt’s public oil sector reach $2.2bn
Startup of the Week: Saudi chef introduces art of Italian pizza making in the Kingdom
UN human rights experts slam Iranian wrestler’s execution

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.