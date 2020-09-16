You are here

Crunch meeting of oil alliance over cuts in output

Brent crude, the global benchmark, has lost about 10 per cent in the past two weeks but has mostly stayed above the $40 per barrel level.. (Shutterstock)
Frank Kane

  • Projections for 2020 crude demand have been downgraded in the past couple of days
DUBAI: Energy ministers from OPEC+, the oil alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, are preparing for a crucial meeting on Thursday amid signs that the recovery in global oil markets is slowing down because of a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Projections for 2020 crude demand have been downgraded in the past couple of days by two authoritative sources — the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) itself, and the International Energy Agency (IEA).
In addition to new COVID lockdowns, the IEA blamed teleworking and weak air travel for the downturn in crude demand in “even more fragile” markets.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, has lost about 10 per cent in the past two weeks but has mostly stayed above the $40 per barrel level.
According to OPEC sources, ministers are considering whether to take further proactive measures now on oil supply to head off a possible excess this autumn, or to stick with the regime of cuts, compliance and compensation that has brought oil supply closer to rebalance.
The price of crude has more than doubled since the market chaos of April before the current OPEC+ regime took effect.
Traders were spooked by figures this week that showed the UAE, one of the staunchest advocates of the compliance policy, missed the OPEC+ targets by a wide margin.
Abu Dhabi said the lapse was temporary because of increased domestic seasonal demand, and promised to compensate next month. Overall compliance with the cuts has been unprecedented.
Energy analyst Robin Mills, chief executive of Qamar Energy consultancy, said he believed OPEC+ would “hold the line” at the current level of cuts.

Turkish companies said to seek debt restructuring as virus hits

Updated 16 September 2020
Reuters

  • Pandemic lockdown has piled on troubles for businesses already struggling after the 2018 currency crisis
ISTANBUL: Debt-laden Turkish companies are seeking more time to repay bank loans after the coronavirus pandemic upended plans to sell assets, according to four sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Even before the virus hit Turkey in March, firms were seeking lower rates from banks after an aggressive monetary easing campaign and since then, large and small companies are looking for further revisions to nearly all of the restructurings agreed in the past two years, according to one source.

Conglomerate Dogus was among the companies preparing for talks, according to the source, who requested anonymity.

In response to a query from Reuters, Dogus said: “Our regular and usual negotiations with banks are, as always, underway within the framework of good relations.”

Other restructuring talks involving major companies are already happening, the source said.

Businesses in Turkey, as in other parts of the world, have been hit hard by lockdowns aiming to stop the spread of the virus, with the economy shrinking nearly 10 percent in the second quarter.

But Turkish companies were already weakened by a 2018 currency crisis and some, including Dogus, Yildiz and several energy firms,  signed billions of dollars worth of restructuring deals.

Asset sales were a key part of some of those restructuring agreements but the impact of the coronavirus crisis has deterred some would-be buyers, the sources said.

Turkish conglomerate and food giant Yildiz last month announced a revision in which it paid off $600 million for its syndication credit and extended the maturity to 2030.

The company declined to comment for this story.

In February, Reuters reported some conglomerates, including Dogus and Yildiz, were in talks for cheaper loans after the central bank cut rates from 24 percent in mid-2019. The policy rate is now 8.25 percent but hikes could be in store given high inflation and a record low lira. 

While M&A activity has largely stalled this year, some deals were struck including Zynga’s purchase of Turkish mobile-game maker Peak for $1.8 billion in June. 

