Fire continues to blaze on Taif’s Amad Mountain, no casualties reported

MAKKAH: Saudi Civil Defense teams continued to tackle a fire on Amad Mountain in South Taif on Thursday.

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning and spread rapidly due to strong winds and the number of trees in the area. No casualties have so far been reported.

“The operations to put out and control the fire are still ongoing, and there are no injuries,” the Civil Defense said in a statement.

One eyewitness, Bandar Al-Thaqafi, said the fire had spread widely — clearly assisted by the wind — and covered an area of approximately one square kilometer. “The dense trees that were greatly affected by August’s heat had a significant impact on the fire’s expansion,” he added.

Volunteer firefighter Majid Al-Thaqafi concurred. “The thick trees and undergrowth contributed greatly to the fires that continue to rage, and volunteers tried to extinguish the fires,” he said, adding that the fire was spreading at the same pace as when it started, and had not accelerated.

Amad Mountain rises more than 2,000 feet above sea level and is famous for its juniper trees. It is home to large numbers of livestock. The area is also known for other tourist attractions, including Hathwa’ parks and Al-Barda.