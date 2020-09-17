You are here

Egypt to resume exports of anti-virus products as infection rate falls

Egypt is to resume exporting alcohol products, facemasks, and other anti-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) medical supplies following a fall in the country’s infection rate. (File/AFP)
Mohamed El-Shamaa

  • An immunology consultant said a high turnover of alcohol products and facemasks earlier in the year had declined in line with the drop in the number of COVID-19 cases
  • Egypt has been recording around 150 new cases of COVID-19 a day
Mohamed El-Shamaa

CAIRO: Egypt is to resume exporting alcohol products, facemasks, and other anti-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) medical supplies following a fall in the country’s infection rate.
A decision to ban sales of the items used in fighting the virus pandemic was made in mid-March as the number of COVID-19 cases in Egypt surged.
But with new cases on the decline the Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry has announced a lifting of the exports block.
A ministry statement said that Egypt’s trade minister, Nevine Gamea, had given the green light for exports of the products to resume following comprehensive checks with the relevant authorities that the country had sufficient stocks of the items to cover its internal needs.
Gamea pointed out that the government was keen to ensure it had all the necessary supplies in place to continue dealing with the health crisis while also maintaining exports of Egyptian goods such as alcohol and its by-products, medical items, and facemasks.
She said the state’s decision was aimed at preserving the health and safety of citizens while enhancing national economic growth.
Companies producing anti-COVID-19 medical supplies including N95 masks, all types of alcohol and related by-products, facemasks, protective suits, latex gloves, and face shields and glasses, could now start selling abroad again, the minister added.
Immunology consultant, Dr. Amgad El-Haddad, said a high turnover of alcohol products and facemasks earlier in the year had declined in line with the drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in Egypt (which currently stands at 101,500), leaving a supply surplus.
He added that the fall in the infection rate suggested the virus was gradually getting weaker, which was the nature of any pandemic, but he said Egyptians should continue to follow social distancing rules when out and about and wear facemasks.
Dr. Sherif Ezzat, head of the Chamber of Engineering Industries’ medical supplies unit, said Egypt’s production of anti-coronavirus products had been stepped up with 750,000 facemasks being made every day in contrast to 250,000 before the pandemic, and a similar trend applied to alcohol products.
In order to help get infections down to zero, he added that it was important for people to still adhere to precautionary measures.
Egypt has been recording around 150 new cases of COVID-19 a day with the recovery rate and the number of patients being discharged from hospitals on the rise.

Topics: Coronavirus Egypt

Deal with Israel will help UAE move away from oil: Minister

Updated 17 September 2020
RAY HANANIA

Deal with Israel will help UAE move away from oil: Minister

  • Abdulla bin Touq Al-Mari said the UAE-Israel accord could generate between $300 million and $550 million in new business deals for his country
  • Al-Mari predicted that the UAE and Israel will partner in developing solar power for the region, that there will be a focus on reducing trade tariffs
Updated 17 September 2020
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The accord between Israel and the UAE will help the latter shift its reliance on oil production and exportation to other industries in the near future, Emirati Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al-Mari told a gathering hosted by the Atlantic Council and attended by Arab News.

The UAE and Bahrain each signed peace deals with Israel, dubbed the Abraham Accords, at the White House on Tuesday.

Al-Mari said the UAE-Israel accord could generate between $300 million and $550 million in new business deals for his country.

The UAE is the eighth-largest oil-producing country in the world, and seventh in terms of oil exports, which the country estimates accounts for a quarter of its gross domestic product.

“Both nations (the UAE and Israel) will learn from each other … In the UAE we’re very strong in trade. We’re very strong in terms of logistics, in airlines, construction,” Al-Mari said, adding that water and agricultural development are important too.

“There’s a lot of learning in future technology here … The current economic mix for the region can’t depend on oil,” he said.

“We need to redesign the future of the economy, the future of the economic mix. What mix of the economy do we need 10 years down the line? That’s what’s important, and that’s what the conversation is going to be about.”

Al-Mari predicted that the UAE and Israel will partner in developing solar power for the region, that there will be a focus on reducing trade tariffs, and that the accord will progress better than those struck by Israel with Egypt and Jordan.

“We’re very, very excited. I think both nations (the UAE and Israel) come in with an attitude of excitement and curiosity … How can we change for the better?” he said.

“I think it’s important to look at our strengths … We have so many similarities on things that we do. We have a lot of similarities in our economics … and I think it’s just a matter of putting our heart into it, our mind to it and moving forward faster with it,” he added.

“This signing was historic. It was a day that fills the future with optimism, hope and confidence.”

Al-Mari said he received his first phone call from an Israeli official the morning before the discussion, from the minister of economy and trade.

“We had a great conversation … We said, ‘Let’s move fast, let’s move for the nation, let’s move for the people, let’s move for the Palestinian people’.”

Al-Mari emphasized several times that the interests of the Palestinians will continue to be a priority for the UAE.

“We have confirmation from both parties (the US and Israel) that this agreement will bring benefits to the Palestinians,” he said.

Al-Mari added that the UAE-Israel deal will not be one-sided, and that the two countries will “complement” rather than “compete.”

Topics: Israel UAE Abdulla bin Touq Al-Mari

