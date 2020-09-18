You are here

LG Chem separates battery business as electric cars take off

Officials tour around LG Chem’s car battery plant in the town of Ochang in Cheongwon county, about 100 km south of Seoul. (AFP)
SEOUL: South Korea’s LG Chem, an electric car battery supplier for Tesla and GM, said that it plans to separate its battery business into a new company as the electric vehicle market takes off.

The move came after LG Chem swung to a profit in its car battery business in the latest quarter. It expects further profitability thanks to growing demand from European car makers and more sales of cylindrical batteries used in Tesla cars.

LG Chem, South Korea’s top petrochemicals maker, has long bet on car batteries as a new growth engine, but it has never made an annual profit in the business since it started making them about a decade ago.

But expectations are growing for its car battery business as automakers push for more electric vehicles, fueled by Tesla’s rise and tougher emissions regulations in Europe.

LG Chem said the timing was right to separate the business, which competes with China’s CATL and Japan’s Panasonic, as it has started to make “structural profits” in its car battery business.

LG Chem said the new business, to be launched in December, aims to achieve a revenue of 30 trillion won ($25.5 billion) or more in 2024, from an expected revenue of 13 trillion won this year.

The new wholly owned subsidiary, tentatively named “LG Energy Solutions,” will include LG Chem’s small batteries used in smartphones and laptops and its energy storage systems, as well as its car batteries. LG Chem shares slumped 5.4 percent.

“Many LG Chem investors will only indirectly hold the battery business, which will be separated into a unit,” Daeshin Securities analyst Han Sang-won said.

He also said that investors are also taking profits ahead of Tesla’s battery day, in which Tesla may unveil its advanced battery technologies.

LG Chem said it will consider a stock market listing of the battery unit, without elaborating further.

Making the unit an independent company would also help to attract investments to the business, which requires heavy capital expenditure to expand production capacity as orders pile up, LG Chem said. 

Riyadh has leapt up the ranking of the world’s smart cities, according to the annual survey of residents’ satisfaction conducted by the prestigious Swiss business school IMD.

The Saudi capital jumped 18 places to finish 53rd out of a total of 109 cities, one of the biggest improvements in the 2020 survey. Its new placing put the city ahead of such established global hubs as Tokyo, Rome, Paris and Beijing.

“According to the survey, which measures residents’ satisfaction in the services and technologies available in their city, the residents of Riyadh are more satisfied with their city’s offering than some of the most advanced cities of the world,” IMD said in a statement.

Riyadh ranked high by residents especially on provision of services in health and safety, as well as online access to government document processing.

Singapore came first in the 2020 survey, followed by Helsinki in Finland and Zurich in Switzerland. The US had two big risers, with New York up 28 places — the biggest improvement in 2020 — to 10th position, while Washington, D.C. jumped 19 places to 12th spot.

London rose five places to 15th as some respondents said that Brexit would make the UK capital an easier place to do business.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai both improved, rising to 42nd and 43rd, respectively in the survey results. Residents of Doha, Qatar, were not included in the survey.

Hundreds of citizens from the 109 cities were surveyed in April and May, and quizzed on the technological provisions of their cities across key areas of health and safety, mobility, activities, opportunities and governance.

Riyadh is in the middle of a multibillion-dollar investment program to double its population by 2030.

