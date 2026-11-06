PARIS: A French regional bank that lost over €100m in a cyberattack has recovered some of the missing funds, a senior official said on Friday.

Hackers gained access to Credit Mutuel Arkea and made transfers to other accounts in the attack, revealed on Wednesday, without touching funds belonging to customers.

Daniel Baal, president of the Confederation Nationale du Credit Mutuel (CNCM), which oversees the various arms of Credit Mutuel, told France 5 TV station that the bank had “already recovered part of (the missing money) today,” without detailing how much.

The exact amount stolen in the attack is believed to be €118m, according to the newspaper Le Telegramme.

France’s specialist anti-cybercrime unit is investigating the attack.

“We face cyberattacks every day. (...) Fortunately, the vast majority, almost all of them, are thwarted,” Baal said.

“With this particular attack, I cannot say absolutely whether it is French or foreign.”

Cyberattacks have hit supermarkets in at least nine European countries this week, with the European Union warning of a deliberate attempt to disrupt food supplies.

Russia, long accused of regular cyberattacks on Europe, has denied any involvement.