DUBAI: Oman said on Thursday it will resume scheduled international flights on Oct. 1 with strict measures to protect the country and aviation staff from the coronavirus, the Gulf state’s aviation authority said in a statement.
Domestic flights between the capital Muscat and the city of Salalah will also resume on the same date, official media reported.
Oman to resume international and domestic flights in October
Short Url
https://arab.news/6awkn
Updated 31 sec ago
Oman to resume international and domestic flights in October
- Domestic flights between the capital Muscat and the city of Salalah will also resume on the same date
DUBAI: Oman said on Thursday it will resume scheduled international flights on Oct. 1 with strict measures to protect the country and aviation staff from the coronavirus, the Gulf state’s aviation authority said in a statement.