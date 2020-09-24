You are here

Oman to resume international and domestic flights in October

A picture taken on September 27, 2019 at the Airbus delivery center in Colomiers, southwestern France shows a logo of SalamAir low cost airline based in Oman. (File/AFP)
  • Domestic flights between the capital Muscat and the city of Salalah will also resume on the same date
DUBAI: Oman said on Thursday it will resume scheduled international flights on Oct. 1 with strict measures to protect the country and aviation staff from the coronavirus, the Gulf state’s aviation authority said in a statement.
Domestic flights between the capital Muscat and the city of Salalah will also resume on the same date, official media reported.

Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises above 25,000

Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises above 25,000

  • 3,521 new cases were identified in the last 24 hours in Iran
DUBAI: Iran’s death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 175 to 25,015 on Thursday, the highest in the Middle East, with the total number of identified cases spiking to 436,319 in the country, according to health ministry. Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 3,521 new cases were identified in the last 24 hours in Iran.

