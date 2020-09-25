Russian conference explores religion’s role

RIYADH: The Union of News Agencies (UNA) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in a virtual conference organized by the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia (SAMR) and the Russian news agency TASS.
“Religion in a Changing World: The Role of Education in Raising the Youth” was attended by Sheikh Albert Karganov, mufti of Moscow, head of SAMR, and member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation. In a speech on behalf of Acting UNA Director-General Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Qarni, UNA Production Director Abdul Qader Al-Zahrani said that the conference was of great importance because it “promotes coexistence, tolerance, and convergence among all of humanity.”