Russian conference explores religion's role

Updated 26 September 2020
Russian conference explores religion's role

Updated 26 September 2020
RIYADH: The Union of News Agencies (UNA) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in a virtual conference organized by the Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia (SAMR) and the Russian news agency TASS.
“Religion in a Changing World: The Role of Education in Raising the Youth” was attended by Sheikh Albert Karganov, mufti of Moscow, head of SAMR, and member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation. In a speech on behalf of Acting UNA Director-General Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Qarni, UNA Production Director Abdul Qader Al-Zahrani said that the conference was of great importance because it “promotes coexistence, tolerance, and convergence among all of humanity.”

 

Topics: Spiritual Assembly of Muslims of Russia (SAMR) Union of News Agencies (UNA)

Saudi FM discusses enhanced bilateral cooperation with Cypriot counterpart

Updated 26 September 2020
Saudi FM discusses enhanced bilateral cooperation with Cypriot counterpart

Updated 26 September 2020
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah made several phone calls with his counterparts from other nations.

He discussed Saudi-Cypriot relations with Nikos Christodoulides, the Cypriot minister of foreign affairs, stressing the need to strengthen mutual cooperation in various fields, and discussing regional and international developments of common interest

Prince Faisal also spoke separately to Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide, Norway’s minister of foreign affairs; to Linas Linkevičius, minister of foreign affairs for Lithuania; and to Edgars Rinkēvičs, Latvia’s minister of foreign affairs.

With all three, the prince discussed bilateral relations and cooperation, in addition to regional and global matters of mutual interest to Saudi Arabia and their respective countries.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia's FM

