Russian conference explores religion’s role

Saudi FM discusses enhanced bilateral cooperation with Cypriot counterpart

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah made several phone calls with his counterparts from other nations.

He discussed Saudi-Cypriot relations with Nikos Christodoulides, the Cypriot minister of foreign affairs, stressing the need to strengthen mutual cooperation in various fields, and discussing regional and international developments of common interest

Prince Faisal also spoke separately to Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide, Norway’s minister of foreign affairs; to Linas Linkevičius, minister of foreign affairs for Lithuania; and to Edgars Rinkēvičs, Latvia’s minister of foreign affairs.

With all three, the prince discussed bilateral relations and cooperation, in addition to regional and global matters of mutual interest to Saudi Arabia and their respective countries.