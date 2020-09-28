You are here

  • Home
  • Virgin Hyperloop, Bangalore airport sign agreement to explore high-speed travel

Virgin Hyperloop, Bangalore airport sign agreement to explore high-speed travel

1 / 2
A prototype of the Virgin Hyperloop with the Indian flag displayed. (Virgin Hyperloop)
2 / 2
The memorandum of understanding was signed virtually by Sultan bin Sulayem (pictured), chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and DP World, and T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, chairman of the Board of Directors at BIAL. (Virgin Hyperloop)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wpjd9

Updated 28 September 2020
Arab News

Virgin Hyperloop, Bangalore airport sign agreement to explore high-speed travel

  • The hyperloop will be able to transport thousands of passengers every hour
  • It will link BIA to the city center in 10 minutes
Updated 28 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE backed Virgin Hyperloop signed an agreement on Sunday which could bring the super-fast transport technology to one of India’s busiest airports.
A feasibility study will be carried out to explore a hyperloop connection
that would link Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BIAL) to the city center in a claimed 10 minutes.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by Sultan bin Sulayem, chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and DP World, and T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, chairman of the Board of Directors at BIAL.
The hyperloop system is expected to carry passengers at speeds of more than 1,000 kph, which would drastically reduce the current 45 minutes it takes by road to reach India’s tech hub from the airport.
“We are honored to partner with Bangalore International Airport Limited to explore ways in which hyperloop can become a part of the solution to tackle congestion and support economic growth in Bengaluru” said bin Sulayem.

“Beyond just the transit of passengers, airports are crucial conduit for goods, especially time-sensitive deliveries. A hyperloop-connected airport would dramatically improve the delivery of cargo and create an ultra-efficient supply chain,” he added.
The study is expected to be completed in two phases, each lasting six months, and will focus on the technical, economic and route feasibility.
“As India’s hub for technology and innovation, Karnataka is embracing hyperloop as a way to keep pace, support clean growth, and open new opportunities for the city,” said CEO of Virgin Hyperloop Jay Walder.
In February, the transportation company signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia to conduct a national hyperloop study.
Virgin Hyperloop also signed an agreement in June with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence to develop hyperloop technology.
Dubai ports operator DP World is one of the largest investors in Virgin Hyperloop.

 

Topics: Virgin Hyperloop Kempegowda International Airport Bangalore International Airport Sultan bin Sulayem T.M. Vijay Bhaskar

Related

Saudi Arabia
Virgin Hyperloop: The future of transit in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Richard Branson steps down from role as chairman of Virgin Hyperloop

OPEC faces a critical moment in its 60-year history

Updated 28 September 2020
AFP

OPEC faces a critical moment in its 60-year history

  • Pronouncements of the Vienna-based institution can still spark major price swings
Updated 28 September 2020
AFP

LONDON: OPEC faces a critical moment in its 60-year history with the coronavirus crushing crude demand and prices, discord among its members, and threats from a world seeking cleaner fuels.

Founded on Sept. 14, 1960, OPEC currently comprises 13 members including nations from Africa and Latin America.

The 60th anniversary “comes at a critical moment in its history,” UniCredit analyst Edoardo Campanella said in reference to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

“Its ability to steer the oil market in its favor has never been put in question to the extent it is now,” he noted. The Vienna-based institution convenes for regular meetings to assess the state of supply and demand in the marketplace, and its pronouncements can still spark major price swings.

That ability has dimmed in recent years however, prompting it to join forces with ten non-OPEC producers including Russia to curb their collective output.

OPEC+ essentially wanted to counter surging energy supplies from shale rock in the United States and help clear a stubborn supply glut on world markets.

Today, OPEC pumps about one-third of global oil — but OPEC+ accounts for almost 50 percent, giving it greater clout.

Carlo Alberto de Casa, trader at Activtrades, insisted that the cartel retains a “relevant” function in the market, dismissing talk the organization was a “has-been.”

“They are slightly less influential compared to the past, also due to production of non-OPEC countries and new extraction techniques. But I still see a role for OPEC,” he told AFP.

The price war, in tandem with the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, sent oil prices off a cliff — and even caused New York’s light sweet crude contract to briefly turn negative in April — meaning producers paid buyers to take the oil off their hands.

After the unprecedented market crash, OPEC+ in May slashed up to a fifth of its output — a move that triggered a sharp rebound in crude prices to current levels around $40 per barrel.

Added to the supply backdrop, the United States, now the world’s biggest oil producer, curbed the pace of costly shale extraction.

Rystad Energy analyst Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, while noting that OPEC has lost market share in recent years, said the cartel still has an important role to play because it possesses the largest amount of accessible crude. This meant that extracting its oil resulted in fewer carbon emissions, she said.

“I would argue that OPEC would become more and more important” in the future, she concluded.

Topics: OPEC

Related

Business & Economy
OPEC+ panel to meet amid oil price decline
Business & Economy
With a battered economy, Iraq debates its contribution to OPEC+ oil cuts

Latest updates

TikTok gets reprieve as judge halts Trump download ban
Heat oust Celtics, face Lakers for NBA title
Ankara meddling in South Caucasian conflict sparks wide criticism
Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017: NY Times
Two soldiers killed in northern Lebanon barracks attack

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.