Virgin Hyperloop, Bangalore airport sign agreement to explore high-speed travel

DUBAI: UAE backed Virgin Hyperloop signed an agreement on Sunday which could bring the super-fast transport technology to one of India’s busiest airports.
A feasibility study will be carried out to explore a hyperloop connection
that would link Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BIAL) to the city center in a claimed 10 minutes.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by Sultan bin Sulayem, chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and DP World, and T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, chairman of the Board of Directors at BIAL.
The hyperloop system is expected to carry passengers at speeds of more than 1,000 kph, which would drastically reduce the current 45 minutes it takes by road to reach India’s tech hub from the airport.
“We are honored to partner with Bangalore International Airport Limited to explore ways in which hyperloop can become a part of the solution to tackle congestion and support economic growth in Bengaluru” said bin Sulayem.
Today, we launched a first-of-its-kind partnership with @BLRAirport to explore a hyperloop connection that could link the airport to city center in 10 minutes. Read more: https://t.co/cjkYECMraj pic.twitter.com/7FCW1NK0hn
— Virgin Hyperloop (@virginhyperloop) September 27, 2020
“Beyond just the transit of passengers, airports are crucial conduit for goods, especially time-sensitive deliveries. A hyperloop-connected airport would dramatically improve the delivery of cargo and create an ultra-efficient supply chain,” he added.
The study is expected to be completed in two phases, each lasting six months, and will focus on the technical, economic and route feasibility.
“As India’s hub for technology and innovation, Karnataka is embracing hyperloop as a way to keep pace, support clean growth, and open new opportunities for the city,” said CEO of Virgin Hyperloop Jay Walder.
In February, the transportation company signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia to conduct a national hyperloop study.
Virgin Hyperloop also signed an agreement in June with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence to develop hyperloop technology.
Dubai ports operator DP World is one of the largest investors in Virgin Hyperloop.