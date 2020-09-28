You are here

  • Home
  • WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: ‘Second wave’ of COVID-19 threatens to shut down major economies

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: ‘Second wave’ of COVID-19 threatens to shut down major economies

Short Url

https://arab.news/nxucj

Updated 28 September 2020
Faisal Faeq

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: ‘Second wave’ of COVID-19 threatens to shut down major economies

  • Statements from some of the world’s biggest oil traders suggest they may be betting on price declines
Updated 28 September 2020
Faisal Faeq

Both international benchmarks ended last week lower as Brent crude dropped to $41.92 per barrel and WTI crude prices fell to $40.25 per barrel.

What should have been positives for the oil price in the form of lower US stockpiles and hurricane outages in the US Gulf of Mexico, were overshadowed by demand fears coming from a second wave of the COVID-19 coronavirus which threatens to shut down major economies once again.

The market also eyed other potential negatives for the oil price on the supply side from Iraq and Libya.

A glut of oil stored onshore and offshore remains a concern for traders but nevertheless crude managed to remain above the $40 barrier despite the cautious mood.

Statements from some of the world’s biggest oil traders suggest they may be betting on price declines even as oil continues to trade in a narrow range. At the same time, after an extremely profitable second quarter, they may now be looking to reduce their activity and preserve their year-end bonuses.

Speculators continue to argue that the global oil market will not be able to absorb the planned OPEC+ output increase at a time of weakening demand and as stockpiles continue to build. They anticipate a large amount of oil going into ships as floating storage as onshore tanks gradually fill up.

Amid such pessimism, one must question their motive and whether the aim is to further depress prices by downplaying the efforts of OPEC+ to balance the market?

Maybe, as the Saudi oil minister suggested last week, they may already be hurting “like hell.”

Topics: WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP

Related

Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil bounces back amid KSA pledge
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil slides

Emirati consortium studies implementing wind energy project in Egypt

Updated 29 September 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Emirati consortium studies implementing wind energy project in Egypt

  • The coalition has submitted a request to the New and Renewable Energy Authority to allocate land for the purpose
Updated 29 September 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Official sources at the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy revealed that an Emirati consortium is currently studying the implementation of a wind farm, with investments of about EGP 8 billion ($500 million).

The coalition has submitted a request to the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) to allocate land for the purpose, and the authority has already agreed to it. The total capacity of the station is about 500 megawatts.

The consortium is carrying out studies that will take two years and that include measuring wind speed, monitoring bird migration and studying the soil for the project, which will take place in the Gulf of Suez region as it has a strong wind force, an important factor.

The station is expected to implement the BOO system (Build, Own, Operate), provided that the coalition sells the energy produced to the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, the operator of the national grid, entrusted with the purchase of energy.

The area of land allocated for the establishment of the project — in cooperation with the private sector under the usufructuary right system — is 7,872 km, according to data from the NREA.

The sources pointed out that the average selling price of renewable energy is currently declining, ranging between $0.02 to $0.025 per kilowatt hour. Land is allocated for 2 percent of the energy produced or its equivalent and throughout the project’s duration; then, the authority will recover it.

Egypt is rich in natural resources, including wind and solar energy, which makes it one of the largest producers of renewable energy. The total installed capacity of renewable energies is close to 20 percent of the maximum load.

Egypt plans to increase its total production of renewable energy to about 20 percent of the total electricity generated by 2022, of which 12 percent from wind, 6 percent from hydroelectricity, and 2 percent from solar.

Topics: UAE Egypt wind energy New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA)

Related

Update
Business & Economy
UAE’s ADNOC to double renewable energy portfolio in next 10 years
Business & Economy
Egypt inaugurates $3.4M hyrdocracking complex to produce petroleum products

Latest updates

Fresh allegations about mistreatment of Kurds in Turkey
Emirati consortium studies implementing wind energy project in Egypt
Arrest campaign targets allies of Palestinian MP
G20 backs Saudi Arabia’s circular carbon economy strategy
Algeria protest movement activists jailed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.