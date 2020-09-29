You are here

EU criticizes Lebanese politicians over failure to form government

Mustapha Adib. (AP)
Updated 29 September 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his fury with the Lebanese political elite on Sunday
BEIRUT: The EU on Monday criticized Lebanese politicians for their failure to form a government, after the country’s prime minister-designate quit at the weekend due to pressure from Hezbollah and its allies over key ministerial jobs.
Lebanon has experienced almost a year of intense turmoil, which has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and the devastating Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut. It is in desperate need of a bailout, but the international community will only give this aid when Lebanon delivers the required reforms. 
Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib was tasked with forming a new government when the previous one resigned after the blast. But Adib, who was nominated to the job on Aug. 31, said he was stepping down.
The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell on Monday expressed his “disappointment and concern” over Adib’s exit and the circumstances that had led to his decision.
He said: “Lebanese leaders must come together and do everything in their power to form a government quickly. The swift formation of a government would be also crucial to reach an urgently needed agreement with the International Monetary Fund.”
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his fury with the Lebanese political elite on Sunday, describing the collapse of negotiations as “a betrayal and a failure to respect the commitment they had made in his presence” during his two visits to Beirut after the explosion.
His tough stance sparked protests against Lebanese authorities on Sunday night, with the army deployed the following morning to prevent possible roadblocks. There were calls on social media for people to take to the streets again, but traffic remained normal.
Macron has left the door open and given political leaders an additional six weeks to form a new government whose mission is to implement long-overdue reforms.

BACKGROUND

President Michel Aoun reiterated his commitment to French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative and praised the French leader for his interest in the country and its people.

But Lebanon’s presidential palace did not release a statement regarding the future steps to be taken to find a solution to the deadlock undermining the government’s formation, and it appears unlikely that a date to hold binding parliamentary consultations to name a new prime minister will be scheduled in the coming days.
Sources at the presidential palace said that Macron's words were "harsh and we will evaluate it," while President Michel
Aoun reiterated his commitment to Macron’s initiative and praised the French leader for his interest in the country and its people.

Aoun, according to his office, “regretted Adib’s inability to form a government according to the French president’s initiative, particularly when it comes to the reforms that should be implemented, whether those that require laws to be approved by parliament or those that will be issued by the government after its formation and after gaining the confidence of parliament.”
Hezbollah and the Amal Movement have not commented on Macron’s statement.
But statements in the past 24 hours from those close to Hezbollah regarded his remarks as unfair, and called on people to wait for Tuesday’s speech from Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.
Ali Hassan Khalil, an Amal Movement-affiliated member of the Development and Liberation Parliamentary Bloc, refused to comment on Macron’s statement, saying “the initiative that was approved was codified and distributed, while its content is well-known.”
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said: “The situation in Lebanon is a domestic matter that needs to be solved between the Lebanese themselves. There are talks between Iran and France. However, Iran does not call on any foreign country to intervene in Lebanon.”
Mustafa Allouch, a member of the Future Movement, said that the French president was criticizing everyone so that nobody could accuse him of bias.
“Macron directly criticizing President Michel Aoun, Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, along with the rest of the Lebanese parties including the Future Movement, was aimed at holding everyone responsible so that nobody can consider he is siding with a party against another,” he told Arab News.
The Future Movement was not interested in naming any figure to entrust with the government’s formation before reviewing other options, he said. Saad Hariri, the country’s former prime minister who resigned last year, would not suggest any name and would not be a candidate, Allouch added.
“Aoun expressed his commitment to the French initiative and everyone knows, including Hezbollah, that things are not that simple. The Amal Movement started to feel like it is cornered, but nothing will change as long as Hezbollah does not change its position.”
Allouch believed that overcoming the deadlock required a significant event, such as the US presidential elections, a major security event or new understandings for a new country.
Two anti-Hezbollah bodies, the Lady of the Mountain Congress and the National Initiative Movement, said the lesson the Lebanese had learned from the French initiative and Macron’s words was that going against the constitution, the national reconciliation charter and UN resolutions would not lead to the establishment of a state in Lebanon.
They added that restoring the state in Lebanon was impossible under the influence of Hezbollah’s weapons, just like it was impossible to abide by the constitution by establishing sectarian councils.
They also announced that they were working with other political formations and figures to draft a joint periodic program to “free Lebanon from Iran’s tutelage” and establish a state based on the rule of law, sovereignty and independence.

Fresh allegations about mistreatment of Kurds in Turkey

Fresh allegations about mistreatment of Kurds in Turkey

  Opposition party submits parliamentary question on torture after villagers allegedly thrown from military helicopter
ANKARA: The mistreatment of Kurds in Turkey is under the spotlight again following allegations of torture and food poisoning.

Three politicians from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) who were recently arrested said they were hospitalized with food poisoning during their detention, while Amnesty International has demanded the government investigate allegations that two Kurds were thrown out of a military helicopter.

The government accuses the HDP of ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and thousands of its members have been prosecuted for the same reason, including its leaders. The HDP denies such links. The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union and US.

The HDP politicians, including Ayhan Bilgen who is mayor of Van province, fell ill after eating food served at Ankara police headquarters.

Bilgen was not immediately taken to hospital, nor was he allowed to talk to his legal team until after HDP lawmakers had talked with government officials to have him hospitalized.

The trio are under arrest as part of a probe into violent protests that took place in Kobane in 2014. Their detention period was extended on Monday by another four days.

Amnesty International has urged the government to investigate allegations that two Kurds, aged 55 and 50, were thrown from a military helicopter in Van. The rights group voiced its concerns about the “allegations of torture and mistreatment” which it said were unacceptable under international human rights law and standards that Turkey was obliged to comply with.

The men alleged to have been thrown out of a military helicopter were arrested on Sept. 11 as part of an operation against the PKK. Both were hospitalized and had signs of heavy beatings on their bodies.

One of the men was shown to the media with a bloodied face. He is experiencing memory loss. The other man’s condition remains critical. He is suffering from brain trauma, broken ribs, a punctured lung, and has been in intensive care for more than two weeks.

Relatives of the villagers have demanded justice and the uncovering of the truth through a proper investigation.

Amnesty International wants Turkey to investigate the case impartially, and the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has submitted a parliamentary question about the allegations of torture.

HDP lawmaker Ali Kenanoglu said his party would follow up the mistreatment allegations at a domestic and international level.

“Kurds have become the scapegoat of the current regime because they are considered as the easiest target that doesn’t have any strong social support behind it,” he told Arab News. “Currently all policies involving war and violence are conducted by targeting Kurds. The mistreatment regarding this segment of society has not received strong backing so far, which opens more room for such efforts.”

Once the Kurdish lawmakers were arrested they were automatically under state protection, he said. “However, state impunity still prevails when it comes to the implementation of the rights of Kurdish community.”

On Monday, HDP deputies and officials were outside the parliament building to protest against the detention of their colleagues, who are accused of inciting violence in Kobane.

Amnesty International’s Turkey campaigner, Milena Buyum, called for a prompt, independent and impartial investigation into the ill-treatment of Kurdish villagers.

“Those found to be responsible should be brought to justice in a fair trial,” she told Arab News. “Turkey is bound by the UN Convention Against Torture and the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture, both of which it is a party to. The Committee for the Prevention of Torture of the Council of Europe is tasked with monitoring places of detention in member states and can ask questions regarding the cases of alleged torture and other ill-treatment. As Amnesty International, we will continue monitoring the developments in this shocking case.”

Buyum said that people in detention must be allowed access to their lawyers once they were deprived of their liberty.

“The delay in speaking to the lawyers is concerning. The HDP representatives have been able to consult their legal representatives after four days. They still don't know the substance of the allegations they face as they have not yet been questioned.”

The rights group said that there was increased concern about detention conditions because of the pandemic, and that authorities should step up their efforts to ensure the health and safety of those in custody.

Separately, a Kurdish singer said on Monday that he had been warned by security and intelligence officials against singing in his mother tongue and to stay away from HDP events.

“You will be in trouble if you sing in Kurdish again,” Cesim Basboga was reportedly told. "You’ve been provoking people with songs.”

Basboga will file a complaint.
 

