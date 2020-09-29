Egypt resumes poultry exports after decade-long ban

You are here

A number of Egyptian poultry companies are preparing to export their first shipments to the Saudi market in October. (Shutterstock)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Poultry investments in Egyptian market are worth about 90 billion Egyptian pounds
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is set to export poultry in the last quarter of 2020 following a decade-long suspension after the avian flu crisis in 2006.

Head of the Poultry Division of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce Abdul Aziz Al-Sayed said that a number of Egyptian poultry companies are preparing to export their first shipments to the Saudi market in October.

He said the Egyptian market had received requests to import poultry from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in recent weeks.

Last week, the UAE said it would allow the resumption of table egg imports from Egypt, as well as chilled and frozen poultry, after the country adopts a veterinary health certificate.

The UAE will also import ducks and live quails, provided that Egypt gives a full list of its poultry farms and facilities.

The UAE announced the decision during a video conference between officials of the General Authority for Veterinary Services of the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture, representatives of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and the Food Safety Authority of the United Arab Emirates, in the presence of representatives from the Egyptian Commercial Representation Office in Dubai.

Nabil Darwish, head of the Egyptian Poultry Producers Association, said that contact was made between the General Authority for Veterinary Services and its counterpart in the UAE last week, and that the two parties agreed on a UAE visit to poultry farms in Egypt in preparation for the start of exports.

Darwish said the exports will include different types of poultry products, including frozen food and eggs. He added that there are about 14 poultry companies now allowed to export, including Ismailia Misr Poultry, Alwatania Poultry and Al-Sabeel Poultry.

He said that prices in the local market would not be affected by the decision, adding that it could attract new investment.

Poultry investments in Egyptian market are worth about 90 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.7 billion), while there are over 55,000 poultry establishments in the country, employing 2.5 million workers.

Minister of Agriculture Al-Sayed El-Quseir said Egypt handles about 4 million chickens per day, with an average annual production of 1.4 billion chickens and 13 billion eggs.

Saudi Arabia strengthens position as world’s largest Islamic finance market

Arab News

Saudi Arabia strengthens position as world’s largest Islamic finance market

  • Moody’s anticipates a shift to more Shariah-compliant finance over the next 12-18 months as corporates and households increasingly use Islamic products
  • VP-Senior Analyst at Moody’s Ashraf Madani: A comprehensive set of Islamic finance regulations have spurred Saudi banks to issue sukuk
Arab News

LONDON: Islamic financing in Saudi Arabia will reach around 80 percent of system-wide loans in the next 12-18 months according to a report from Moody’s.
That compares to 78 percent of loans in the Kingdom in 2019 and 70 percent in 2013, the credit ratings agency said in a report on Tuesday.
Moody’s anticipates a shift to more Shariah-compliant finance over the next 12-18 months as corporates and households increasingly use Islamic products, even as low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis cause economic challenges.
Saudi Arabia had total Islamic finance assets of $339 billion as of March 2020, leaving Malaysia in a distant second  place with $145 billion.
“A comprehensive set of Islamic finance regulations have spurred Saudi banks to issue sukuk, Islamic products are now listed on the main market, and an Islamic mortgage refinancing businesshas been established,” said Ashraf Madani, VP-Senior Analyst at Moody’s.
The industry will further benefit from increased government sukuk issuance, potentially rising foreign investment supported by more lenient entry rules and deepening capital markets, Moody’s said.
A wave of mergers and acquisitions across the region is also accelerating the penetration of Islamic finance.

