Saudi Arabia confirms 27 COVID-19 deaths, 539 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 27 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 4,739.

The Ministry of Health also said 539 new confirmed cases were reported in the Kingdom in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who have contracted the virus since the pandemic began to 334,187, of which 10,906 remain active cases, and 1,005 in critical condition.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (539) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (27) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (696) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (318,542) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/zFW3dkz2sj — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) September 29, 2020

The cities with the highest number of cases include Jeddah with 61, Makkah with 53, Madinah with 46 and both Hafouf and the capital Riyadh with 35 each.

The ministry also announced that 696 new patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 318,542.

The pandemic has affected almost 33.4 million people globally and total mortality rate has passed one million.