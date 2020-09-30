You are here

Dawn of a new leader, Kuwait’s new emir sworn in and pledges to do his ‘utmost best’

Al-Sabah paid tribute to the previous leadership during the ceremony. (Kuwait News Agency)
  • The new Emir said the country’s constitution ensured a “smooth transition” of leadership
  • He succeeds his brother Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah who ruled Kuwait since 2006
DUBAI: Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabeh has been sworn in as the new Kuwait Emir on Wednesday, vowing to carry out his responsibilities to his utmost best, state news agency KUNA has reported.
Al-Sabah said the country’s constitution ensured a “smooth transition” of leadership, as the country mourned the death of his brother Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah who ruled Kuwait since 2006.
“The trust bestowed upon me by the Kuwaiti people is a trust I bear in my neck,” the new Emir said.

(AFP)

“Kuwait has been subjected, throughout its long history, to serious and harsh challenges that we managed to overcome through cooperation,” he added.

Al-Sabah paid tribute to the previous leadership and said “Sheikh Sabah’s policy will remain a highlight for us.”
The Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanim also spoke at the ceremony.
“We are confident that Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah will lead Kuwait to prosperity,” he said.

His appointment was immediately welcomed by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, who said that his country and Kuwait have always had strong bonds throughout the years.

Other Arab leaders - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Iraq’s Bahram Salih, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa, and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq - also congratulated Sheikh Nawaf on his new role.

Jordan reports 1,767 COVID-19 cases in highest daily tally since outbreak

Jordan reports 1,767 COVID-19 cases in highest daily tally since outbreak

  • The country’s total number of confirmed infections now stands at 11,816 with 61 deaths
AMMAN: Jordan registered 1,767 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak, the health minister said.
The country’s total number of confirmed infections now stands at 11,816 with 61 deaths since the first case surfaced in early March, Saad Jaber said in a statement.

