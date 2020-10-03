You are here

ECB asks public to weigh in on digital euro

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, July 8, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 03 October 2020
AFP

FRANKFURT: The European Central bank “should be prepared” to possibly launch a digital currency, president Christine Lagarde said Friday, adding that the public will be asked to weigh in on the issue.
The Frankfurt institution will carry out a series of experiments with a digital euro over the next six months and launch a three-month public consultation from Oct. 12.
A decision on whether to move ahead with a virtual currency project is expected around mid-2021, the ECB said.
“Our role is to secure trust in money. We should be prepared to issue a digital euro, should the need arise,” Lagarde said.
This digital currency would “complement cash, not replace it,” she added.
The move comes as consumers increasingly pivot toward cashless payments, and the ECB is wary of falling behind so-called cryptocurrencies issued by private players like Bitcoin and Facebook’s yet-to-be-launched Libra.
A digital currency would allow individuals as well as companies to have deposits directly with a central bank, potentially safer than with commercial banks, which could go bust, or cash that could be stolen.
The ECB’s deliberations echo those of the US Federal Reserve, which has been researching a digital dollar.
The Chinese central bank started experimenting with digital currency in four cities in April.
Proponents of cryptocurrencies say they allow for faster and cheaper payments, especially across borders, as they cut out the staff, administration and the high costs needed in traditional banking and investment.
Governments in Europe have insisted that any digital currency would require careful supervision.
“A digital euro would support Europe’s drive toward continued innovation. It would also contribute to its financial sovereignty and strengthen the international role of the euro,” ECB executive board member Fabio Panetta said.

The state-controlled Russian carrier says it aims to use the proceeds from the deal for general corporate purposes and deleveraging.
MOSCOW: Russia’s biggest airline, Aeroflot, plans to raise at least 80 billion roubles ($1.02 billion) in a secondary public offering (SPO) in Moscow, it said on Friday.

State-controlled Aeroflot has been hit by the new coronavirus outbreak this year which grounded most passenger planes around the world.
However, its chief executive, Vitaly Saveliev, said in a statement that it believes in the long-term structural growth of the Russian passenger aviation market.
“The additional equity capital raised via this offering will put the Aeroflot Group on a firm footing as we continue our recovery from the impact of COVID-19 and build for the future,” Saveliev said.
Institutional investors are expected to buy Aeroflot’s new shares for up to 39 billion roubles, while the rest will come from existing shareholders, including the Russian government, which aims to maintain its stake in the airline at the current 51.2 percent, Aeroflot said.

FASTFACT

Aeroflot is one of the oldest airlines in the world, having been founded in 1923.

Aeroflot started investor meetings on Friday. Books are expected to be closed on Oct. 8, a source familiar with the possible deal and a financial market source told Reuters.
The airline aims to use the proceeds from the deal, which is being arranged by VTB Capital, for general corporate purposes and deleveraging.
The company plans to issue up to 1.7 billion shares for the deal. Its current shareholders are expected to get 987 million shares, of which 869.9 million shares will be purchased by the Russian government.
Shares in Aeroflot were down 3.2 percent in Moscow on Friday, underperforming the benchmark index, which was down 1.9 percent.

