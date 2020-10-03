‘Worried we might lose him’ — UK minister on PM’s bout with coronavirus this year

You are here

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK would work with whoever won the US presidential election. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 03 October 2020
  • Raab stood in for Johnson for almost a month while the prime minister recovered
  • Johnson first became ill with the coronavirus in late March and ended up in intensive care at one point
LONDON: Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said he worried for Boris Johnson’s life when the prime minister was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April.
Raab stood in for Johnson for almost a month while the prime minister recovered. Johnson first became ill with the coronavirus in late March and ended up in intensive care at one point.
“I really worried we might lose him and I was worried for Carrie pregnant with baby Wilf,” Raab is due to say at the virtual Conservative Party conference later on Saturday, reported the Times.
Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds was pregnant with their son at the time.
Raab’s comments come hours after US President Donald Trump was taken to a military hospital near Washington after testing positive for the virus. Trump will work in special suite at the hospital for the next few days, in what the White House called a precautionary measure.
With the US presidential election a month away, Raab told the newspaper that he had never met Trump’s Democratic rival for the White House, former Vice President Joe Biden, or any of Biden’s senior team.
But he said he had good relationships with senior Democrats on Capitol Hill and the outcome of the election would not affect UK-US relations, the Times reported.
“The strength of the friendship between Britain and the US I think is in great shape whatever the outcome in November,” he told the newspaper.

Trump being treated with experimental drug showing promise in UK trials

  • Regeneron’s drug, REGN-COV2, is part of a class of experimental COVID-19 drugs known as monoclonal antibodies
  • Despite being in the early stages of development and not having been peer reviewed, the drug’s initial results in the UK are promising
LONDON: US President Donald Trump has been treated with an experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19 while moving to a military hospital as a precautionary measure, White House officials said on Friday.

The president’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a statement that Trump “remains fatigued but in good spirits” after receiving an intravenous dose of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s dual antibody. Trump was also taking immune system boosters zinc and vitamin D, aspirin, and other generic drugs.

Trump, 74, walked to a helicopter on Friday before being moved to a special suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the next few days.

Regeneron’s drug, REGN-COV2, is part of a class of experimental COVID-19 drugs known as monoclonal antibodies: manufactured copies of human antibodies to the virus that are being studied for use in patients with early illness.

Trump’s doctors “must be sufficiently concerned with what they are seeing that they decided to use an experimental medicine ... Experimental drugs are by definition risky,” said Dr. Edward Jones-Lopez, infectious disease specialist at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

However, Trump will not be the first person to test the experimental drug, as the REGN-COV2 has been sampled on several hundred people in the north of England, the Independent reported.

Despite being in the early stages of development and not having been peer reviewed, the drug’s initial results in the UK are promising and it has been rolled out across several hospitals involved in Oxford University’s “Recovery” trial.

“This particular drug has probably been given to, I would think now, four or five hundred patients, mild or severe patients in different trials, and so far there’s been no worrying safety signals,” said Professor Peter Horby, co-chief investigator of Recovery.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Horby called it “very potent” and “very promising”, and said it was to be rolled out to “another 30 to 40 hospitals” in the UK next week.

Antibodies are proteins made by the body's immune system that recognize, bind and neutralize an invading virus. Regeneron's cocktail — which contains an antibody made by the company and a second isolated from humans who recovered from COVID-19 — is designed so that its two antibodies bind to the coronavirus' spike protein, limiting the ability of viruses to escape.

In the US, Regeneron this week reported trial results showing that its drug improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with no serious side effects, and said it planned to talk with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about an emergency use authorization.

“The class of drugs, these artificial antibodies, have been around for quite a while now, and they've been extensively used in inflammatory conditions and cancers, and they're pretty safe and well understood, and so the technology is something that I think we have confidence in,” Horby said.

“This particular drug has probably been given to, I would think now, four or five hundred patients, mild or severe patients in different trials, and so far there's been no worrying safety signals.

“In the laboratory, in cell cultures it has a very strong effect against the virus, and there have been studies in artificial animals where it also shows benefits. So probably of the drugs that are available, it's one of the most promising,” he added.

On the news the drug cocktail would be taken by the US president, Horby said a single dose of the treatment provides “prolonged protection” for anywhere between “a month to six weeks,” which means it is “quite attractive for the older population.”

*With Reuters

