You are here

  • Home
  • UK PM Johnson says ‘resilient’ Trump will make strong recovery

UK PM Johnson says ‘resilient’ Trump will make strong recovery

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was confident Donald Trump would make a full recovery. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/967z7

Updated 03 October 2020
AFP

UK PM Johnson says ‘resilient’ Trump will make strong recovery

  • Boris Johnson says President Donald Trump will make a very strong recovery from COVID-19
  • Johnson says Trump is a naturally very resilient character
Updated 03 October 2020
AFP

LONDON: British Prime Minster Boris Johnson said on Saturday he has no doubt US President Donald Trump will make a very strong recovery from COVID-19, calling him a very “resilient character.”
Johnson, who himself was hospitalized with the coronavirus in April, was speaking to reporters ahead of a call about Brexit with the European Union later on Saturday.
“I’ve no doubt that he will, he’ll make a very strong recovery,” said Johnson. “He’s a naturally obviously very resilient character and I’m sure he’ll come through it very well.”
Trump, who announced early on Friday he had contracted coronavirus, was taken on Friday evening to a military hospital near Washington for treatment as a precautionary measure, the White House said.
Johnson was due to speak to the head of the EU’s executive, Ursula von der Leyen, to agree next steps after the bloc launched a legal case against Britain over moving to undercut their Brexit divorce treaty.
“I think there’s a good deal to be done,” Johnson said when asked about the pair’s future relations.
He said that the UK continued to push for a Canada-style deal with the EU, but if that wasn’t possible then it would want a deal similar to the one the EU has with Australia. The country was prepared for either outcome, he said.
“We think there’s a big opportunity for both sides to do well,” Johnson added.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Donald Trump Boris Johnson

Related

What we know, and what we don’t, about Trump’s coronavirus
World
Trump to spend days at military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

Manchester City held by Premier League newcomers Leeds 1-1

Updated 52 min 36 sec ago
AP
AFP

Manchester City held by Premier League newcomers Leeds 1-1

  • Jorginho nets 2 Chelsea penalties after captain intervenes
Updated 52 min 36 sec ago
AP AFP

LONDON: Pep Guardiola was frustrated by the strength of guru Marcelo Bielsa’s Premier League newcomers as Manchester City were held 1-1 by Leeds on Saturday.
At a rainy, empty Elland Road — due to coronavirus restrictions — Rodrigo came off the bench in the second half to equalize with his first goal since joining Leeds ahead of the season in a club-record transfer.

The Spaniard pounced on a mistake by City goalkeeper Ederson to turn the ball home from close range in the 59th minute.

It canceled out the 16th-minute goal from Raheem Sterling, who cut inside on the left edge of the penalty area and drove a low shot inside the far post.

Leeds are in fifth place on their return to the top division after 16 years. But 2018 and 2019 champion Manchester City are eight points behind leader Everton in 10th place, albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Jorginho scored two penalties — the second after Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta stopped Tammy Abraham taking it — to complete a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea’s lead was secured by Ben Chilwell scoring on his league debut for Chelsea from Abraham’s flick-on in the 50th minute and the leftback’s cross set up Kurt Zouma for a header in the 66th.

Jorginho added the third from the penalty spot in the 78th after Abraham was tripped by Tyrick Mitchell at an empty Stamford Bridge.

Abraham hoped to get on the scoresheet when Kai Havertz was fouled by Mamadou Sakho. 

But the striker’s bid to take the spot kick was overruled by Azpilicueta intervening to hand the ball to Jorginho, who converted in the 82nd.

“No problems, it’s dealt with,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. 

“I want leaders and I don’t mind a bit of conflict. If Tammy wanted to take it because he wanted to goal ... then he can get put in his place a little bit.

“I appreciate his eagerness because his performance deserved a goal but those are the rules. You don’t just jump ahead in the (penalty takers’) list.”

American forward Christian Pulisic came off the bench in 83rd for his first appearance since recovering from a right hamstring injury sustained in Chelsea’s FA Cup final loss to Arsenal in August.

Chelsea have seven points from four games and Palace is on six.

Topics: Manchester city Leeds english Premier League

Related

Sport
Kevin De Bruyne thanks Manchester City supporters in the Middle East ahead of club’s Premier League kick off
Sport
Leeds face test of nerve as promotion looms

Latest updates

Manchester City held by Premier League newcomers Leeds 1-1
Leonardo hits back at Tuchel and says PSG have a ‘huge team’
Persepolis seal 2020 AFC Champions League final berth
Modon Oasis project in Yanbu will help to empower women, says Madinah governor
Riyadh’s Museum of Happiness offers spark of light in dark times

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.