Slow start as Algeria kicks off constitutional campaign

A man sits on a bench next to an empty billboard, ahead of the constitutional referendum, in the capital Algiers on October 7, 2020.(AFP)
Updated 07 October 2020
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria launched its campaign Wednesday for constitutional reforms for a “New Republic” that the government hopes will satisfy a popular protest movement — to the apparent indifference of many.
The constitutional changes, a flagship initiative of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, are set to be put to a referendum on November 1, the anniversary of the start of Algeria’s 1954-1962 war of independence from France.
“November 1954: liberation, November 2020: change,” the official campaign slogan reads.
But many ordinary Algerians — struggling during a deep economic crisis that has seen unemployment soar — appear skeptical it will make any meaningful difference.
“What change are we talking about? Nothing has changed with these people in power,” said Ali, a former trade union official.
Popular anti-government demonstrations led by the Hirak — meaning in Arabic, “the movement” — pushed ailing president Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power last year.
Protesters demanded radical changes to the entire state system they revile as undemocratic and corrupt.
In a bid to shore up his mandate, Bouteflika’s successor Tebboune pledged to revise the constitution and allow people to approve or reject proposals in a referendum.
But some see the referendum as a cynical way for the government to appear to bring change while maintaining its power.
“They want to steal the hopes born from Hirak,” Ali added.
While the referendum was mentioned on radio and television stations, there were no campaign posters seen on the streets of Algiers.
“Why vote for a project to which I do not have access?” said elderly Algerian Brahim Bahmed, complaining that the “promised broad debate did not take place.”
“It’s hard to imagine popular enthusiasm during the campaign,” said political scientist Mansour Kedidir, noting that ordinary citizens “care more about the precariousness of life than the rhetoric of reform.”
Opposition parties are themselves divided, with some calling for people to vote against the changes, and others to boycott the referendum entirely.
“Abstention risks being... the main winner and a crisis of legitimacy its logical consequence,” said Louisa Dris-Ait-Hamadouche, a lecturer from the University of Algiers.

Jordan's king appoints veteran diplomat Bisher Al-Khasawneh prime minister

AMMAN: Jordan's King Abdullah II on Wednesday appointed veteran diplomat and palace aide Bisher Al-Khasawneh as the new prime minister, days after accepting the resignation of Omar Al-Razzaz, the royal palace said.
The monarch dissolved parliament on Sept. 27 at the end of its four-year term, a move that under constitutional rules meant the government had to resign within a week.
In a letter of designation, the king said he entrusted Al-Khasawneh, who has been a palace advisor since last year after a career mostly spent as a diplomat and peace negotiator with Israel, to form a cabinet of qualified ministers who would rise to the country's challenges.
Al-Khasawneh will oversee parliamentary elections due on Nov. 10 whose outcome is expected under an electoral law that marginalizes the Islamist opposition to maintain a majority of pro-government deputies.
The country is facing a peak in COVID-19 infections at a time of rising popular discontent over worsening economic conditions and curbs on public freedoms under emergency laws.
Jordan's economy is expected to shrink by 6% this year as it grapples with its worst economic crisis in many years, with unemployment and poverty aggravated by the pandemic. 

