OPEC doesn’t see peak oil demand

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman chairs the virtual extraordinary meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries earlier this year. (AFP)
Updated 09 October 2020
AFP

  • Group forecasts crude consumption growing, driven largely by greater use of cars in developing countries
PARIS: The coronavirus crisis has sparked talk that the world might have reached peak oil demand but the OPEC group sees crude consumption continuing to grow during the next quarter century, driven in large part by greater use of cars in developing countries.

In its latest forecasts, released on Thursday, OPEC sees surprisingly little long-term impact despite the pandemic plunging the global economy and oil demand into a tailspin.

While the pace of economic recovery will dictate how fast oil consumption rebounds, even OPEC’s scenario of a slow healing sees an eventual return to increased demand.

“At the global level, oil demand is expected to increase by almost 10 mbd (million barrels per day) over the long-term, rising from 99.7 mbd in 2019 to . . . 109.1 mbd in 2045,” it said in its latest World Oil Outlook.

This baseline scenario represents 9.4 percent growth from pre-coronavirus consumption levels.

Under its slow growth scenario, OPEC expects 5 percent growth in oil demand.

And even with fast adoption of green technologies and tougher climate change policies, the group still sees a 3.1 percent increase in consumption.

OPEC’s forecast contrasts with that of some industry players, including major oil firms such as BP, which in its latest long-term estimates predicted that oil demand had already peaked or would soon do so thanks to increased use of renewable energy and the impact of the coronavirus.

Yet even the cartel’s forecasts reveal the impact of the changes already underway in certain regions.

It sees oil demand as having already peaked in developed countries that are part of the OECD, while it will continue to grow in developing countries.

“Demand projections show a contrasting picture between the two major regions: Declining long-term OECD demand and growing demand in the non-OECD,” said the report.

“In this regard, India, China and other developing countries (DCs) with increasing populations and high economic growth play a key role in increasing energy demand while developed nations in the OECD are exerting more of their efforts on energy efficiency and low-carbon technologies,” it added.

China and India are expected to account for half of that energy demand growth.

OPEC expects oil demand in OECD countries to peak between 2022 and 2025 before beginning to decline, thanks in large part to a switch to electric vehicles.

But in China and India, OPEC sees road transportation as posting the biggest gains in oil demand.

In China, it expects road transport to account for almost half of the overall demand growth, as the number of cars on the road triples. In India, it expects the number of cars to multiply more than five times.

US oil-export projects stall

  • Energy companies have been hit by the coronavirus, permit delays and environmental concerns
NEW YORK: The pandemic has stalled a once-furious race among energy companies to build deepwater oil export terminals off the Texas coast, amid permitting delays and rising environmental opposition.

Only three out of an initial dozen offshore US Gulf Coast oil export proposals remain before federal maritime regulators. They are being slow-walked as the coronavirus slashed global fuel demand and the gusher from US shale fields ebbed, analysts said.

“While these projects may be on the drawing board, they are more or less in a state of limbo given that in the current crude oil price environment, there’s more than ample export capacity already available,” said Andrew Lipow, president of consultancy Lipow Oil Associates.

US oil production has declined 18 percent and crude prices have tumbled 35 percent this year, lessening demand for new export ports. Daily US crude exports slowed to 8 percent gain through July, down from 46 percent last year, according to US data.

Bluewater Texas Terminal, a joint venture of oil refiner Phillips 66 and trader Trafigura, remains far from a final go-ahead by the partners. The companies are continuing to supply information for needed approvals, Phillips 66 spokesman Rich Johnson said.

Sea Port Oil Terminal, backed by Enterprise Product Partners LP and Enbridge Inc, also no longer expects to secure federal permits this year, said Enterprise spokesman Rick Rainey.

Permit reviews for Texas GulfLink deepwater port, proposed by Sentinel Midstream LLC and Freepoint Commodities, was also suspended. 

While crude export increases have slowed, environmental opposition to the major proposals has soared. Environmentalists have petitioned federal regulators to halt reviews until the pandemic fades and public hearings can be held.

Sierra Club recently submitted a letter signed by 22,400 people to regulator Maritime Administration opposing the Bluewater terminal. It and other groups also have rallied opponents to Enterprise’s SPOT terminal.

“There is huge community opposition around these projects,” said Sierra Club attorney Devorah Ancel, who said many of those opposed to the projects are Texas residents. The groups oppose the projects saying they could lead to ocean oil spills and are unneeded.

There is no Texas export terminal capable of directly loading supertankers, vessels able to carry 2 million barrels of oil. Smaller ships are loaded with oil that is transferred to larger vessels farther out at sea, a method that proponents of the deepwater ports argue is costly and increases ship traffic.

As the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico led US crude production to as much as 13 million barrels per day, pipeline companies with shale oil supplies jumped into the deepwater terminal race.

“Now the reality is there are too many pipelines out of the Permian, there’s not enough demand and so the urgency around these has subsided,” said Sandy Fielden, oil and gas analyst at financial services firm Morningstar.

He suspects proponents will move slowly on the projects: “If the export market recovers and crude oil production booms back up to higher levels than it was at the end of last year, then obviously there’s a market for these terminals.” 

