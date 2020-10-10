You are here

  • Home
  • Telecom Egypt looks to cooperate with Huawei

Telecom Egypt looks to cooperate with Huawei

Short Url

https://arab.news/8427p

Updated 15 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Telecom Egypt looks to cooperate with Huawei

  • More than 300 trainers in different governorates and in various fields of digital transformation have been instructed and certified
Updated 15 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Huawei is a strategic partner for the Egyptian communications and information technology sector, a recent meeting between the company and government officials heard.

Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat met a Huawei International delegation headed by Ryan Ding, the company’s executive director of the board of directors.

Cooperation between a number of agencies affiliated with the ministry and the global company was taking place in skill-building and support for entrepreneurship, Talaat said.

Explaining the importance of finding employment for those who had received training, the minister said that developing the skills to empower independent professionals would become part of all technical training grants offered by the ministry.

Ding said that Huawei appreciated its strategic partnership with the Egyptian government, the support it received from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and that it looked forward to improving cooperation.

The meeting reviewed the cooperation between Huawei International, Telecom Egypt and the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) in equipping an advanced technological innovation laboratory for computing and data analysis in the Sultan Hussein Kamel Palace Creativity Complex.

The meeting was a follow-up to what had been implemented within the cooperation agreement between the National Institute of Information and Communications and Huawei to instruct 10,000 trainees in digital transformation technologies. 

About 3,000 trainees from Egyptian governorates have been instructed at an advanced level through interactive live training; 1,000 of them have obtained international certificates in digital transformation. 

The total number of youth trainees to receive advanced levels of instruction through interactive training is expected to reach more than 5,000 by the end of the year.

More than 300 trainers in different governorates and in various fields of digital transformation have been instructed and certified. About 8,000 trainees have completed their instruction and testing online.

Topics: Telecom Egypt Huawei

Related

Business & Economy
Telecom Egypt in talks with banks over funds for 4G
Business & Economy
Huawei chairman urges US to reconsider ‘attack’ on global supply chain

Oil recovering from ‘worst time in my generation,’ says Aramco’s Nasser

Updated 10 October 2020
Frank Kane

Oil recovering from ‘worst time in my generation,’ says Aramco’s Nasser

  • Nasser said there were signs that the worst was over, despite the threat of second wave impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic
  • He will be named Energy Executive of the Year 2020 in a ceremony at the conference next week
Updated 10 October 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Amin Nasser, president and chief executive of Saudi Aramco, expects a continuing improvement in the global oil market after the most difficult time he has ever seen in the energy business.
Nasser, speaking to Energy Intelligence ahead of a conference this week, said the events of the past six months — when oil demand was severely affected by worldwide economic lockdowns — were unlike any other cyclical downturn in crude markets.
“It’s completely different. My generation hasn’t seen anything like this. I don’t think the world has seen anything like this. If you look at the economic impact and what happened across the world, this is clearly significant,” he said.
But he said there were signs that the worst was over, despite the threat of second wave impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. “At this stage we see the recovery picking up but, of course, this depends on whether there is a vaccine and how soon it will be available, if there is a second wave and how significant. We could see some back and forth, but there are good signs and we’re expecting to see a better market in the fourth quarter and next year,” he said.
In April daily global demand crashed from around 100 million barrels per day (bpd) to between 75 million and 80 million, and West Texas Intermediate crude, the American benchmark, fell briefly to minus $40 a barrel, meaning producers would pay customers to take oil away.
“It is encouraging to see that the worst is over and demand has sharply recovered from those exceptionally low levels. If you look at the forecasts from the International Energy Agency, they show demand recovering to 96 million by the fourth quarter of this year and 99 million toward the end of next year,” Nasser said.
The recovery was especially strong in Asia, he added. “What we see in Asia, especially China, which is our biggest market, is a strong recovery. In China, almost all demand for oil products is back to pre-COVID levels, except for jet fuel.”
Aramco, which listed on the Saudi Arabia stock market last year to become the world’s most valuable oil company, is monitoring its financial position in light of the revenue decline from low prices.
“We have intensified our cost discipline and are focusing on capital flexibility. We are being very prudent when it comes to capital spending, adhering to strict capital discipline. We are looking at all of our projects and stretching some discretionary ones out where necessary, while maintaining our maximum sustained capacity of 12 million bpd. Also, we are continuing to expand our gas portfolio in the Kingdom,” Nasser said.
“A lot of focus is on capital discipline and maximizing value for our shareholders. That’s what we have demonstrated in the first and second quarters, despite difficult conditions, while meeting our commitment when it came to dividends.”
He added that there were opportunities to “squeeze more value” from its existing assets, especially in downstream operations. Some energy experts have suggested Aramco should spin off or refinance assets such as its pipeline business.
“We’re going to do it right and will make sure what’s executed by this organization [the new Corporate Development unit within Aramco] is in line with our long­term view, the strategy of retaining our core businesses in-house and what can be optimized with our partners. This involves a careful review process that will take some time,” Nasser said.
He will be named Energy Executive of the Year 2020 in a ceremony at the conference next week. “Nasser has guided the world’s largest oil company through a period of considerable change and upheaval in Saudi Arabia itself and in global oil markets more generally,” Energy Intelligence said.

Topics: Aramco Amin Nasser Oil

Related

Business & Economy
US oil-export projects stall
Special photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi launches digital museum to keep Aramco memories alive

Latest updates

Telecom Egypt looks to cooperate with Huawei
Appearing at White House, Trump holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis
Aid group says Libyan militia is holding hostage 60 migrants
Egypt begins trial of ex-student in case fueling #MeToo wave
Tunisian unemployment soars amid economic crisis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.