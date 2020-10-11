You are here

Fires brought under control in Syria, Lebanon

A Syrian man inspects a scorched area in the aftermath of a forest fire which ravaged swathes of land in the countryside of the western city of Tartus, on Oct. 11, 2020. Dozens of fires that ravaged parts of Syria and Lebanon in recent days were brought under control, authorities in the two countries said. (AFP)
An aerial picture shows flames engulfing trees as a forest fire rages in Lebanon’s Ras El-Metn area, on Oct. 10, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

  • Firefighters and civil defense personnel backed by army helicopters were still active in the areas
DAMASCUS: Dozens of fires that ravaged parts of Syria and Lebanon in recent days were brought under control on Sunday, authorities in the two countries said.
In Syria, blazes fueled by high temperatures broke out Friday in the provinces of Homs, Tartus and Latakia, where at least three people died, according to the health ministry.
Several families had to flee residential areas near the fires, according to media reports.
Syrian Agriculture Minister Mohammed Hassan Qatana said “a total of 156 fires” had broken out, most of them in Latakia and Tartus in the west of the country, state news agency SANA reported.
He said they were brought under control on Sunday.
SANA reported that firefighters and civil defense personnel backed by army helicopters were still active in the areas.
Latakia governor Ibrahim Khader Al-Salem, quoted by SANA, said that “civil defense teams, supported by army units and the population, are now in control of all the fires in the province.”
Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous said recovery work was underway, along with efforts to support those who had been forced to flee their homes.
In neighboring Lebanon, more than 100 forest fires that had raged since Thursday were also completely under control, a civil defense source told AFP.
Authorities have yet to reveal the full extent of the damage from the fires in both countries.
But SANA published pictures showing burnt trees, including olives that had been ready for harvest.
Lebanon’s official National News Agency said swathes of forests were devastated and pine trees destroyed.
In Israel, fires fueled by the heatwave were brought under control overnight Friday-Saturday, the firefighting service said.
“After more than 30 hours of firefighting, we have brought the main fires under control... (but) we remain vigilant,” the fire service there said in a statement on Saturday.

UAE reports 1,096 coronavirus infections, two death

Updated 27 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

UAE reports 1,096 coronavirus infections, two death

  • Dubai Economy issued 6 fines and 1 warning to businesses
  • Kuwait records 548 cases and 3 deaths
Updated 27 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE on Sunday recorded 1,096 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began has reached 106,229, while the death toll rose to 445.
The ministry also said 1,311 cases recovered from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 97,284.
Meanwhile, Dubai Health Authority met with police and education chiefs to discuss the impact of the pandemic and the level of intervention taken by the authority to stem its spread.
Dubai Economy issued fines to six businesses and a warning to one shop for not adhering to anti-COVID-19 measures.
Sharjah Police said they issued 5,432 fines in September to people violating the restrictions.
“The most common violations were not wearing masks and failing to comply with social distancing in closed public places like shopping malls or in public transport,” the police statement said.
Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 548 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 111,116. The death toll reached 658 after three new fatalities were registered.

Oman’s health ministry said the total number of cases had reached 105,890 and the death toll stands at 1,038.

 

 

