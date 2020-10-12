DUBAI: Oman has imposed a complete nighttime lockdown as part of precaution against the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency ONA reported.
The latest measure, which took effect over the weekend and limits movement from 8p.m. until 5a.m., is in effect until Oct. 24.
The Sultanate will allow movement of emergency, consumer item supply and fish transport vehicles. It will also enable movement of oil and gas tankers and trucks carrying containers for export and import to and from the country’s ports and checkpoints.
Vehicles of medical crew, health workers at the field hospital in the old airport’s premises, passengers arriving and departing through official exit points, and patients going to hospitals and health care centers, are also exempted from movement restrictions.
Omani police also further banned entry of beaches and began monitoring people’s adherence to the movement ban.
Police authorities said that people who violate the Sultanate’s decisions will be held accountable and legal action will be taken against them.
The police has also called on business owners to adhere to the lockdown measures and enable employees to leave the workplace before 8p.m.
Oman imposes nighttime lockdown in fight against COVID-19
https://arab.news/4kjce
Oman imposes nighttime lockdown in fight against COVID-19
- The Sultanate will allow movement of emergency, consumer item supply and fish transport vehicles
- Omani police banned entry of beaches and began monitoring people’s adherence to the movement ban
DUBAI: Oman has imposed a complete nighttime lockdown as part of precaution against the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency ONA reported.