Oman imposes nighttime lockdown in fight against COVID-19

The police has called on business owners to adhere to the lockdown measures and enable employees to leave the workplace before 8p.m. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 October 2020
Arab News

  • The Sultanate will allow movement of emergency, consumer item supply and fish transport vehicles
  • Omani police banned entry of beaches and began monitoring people’s adherence to the movement ban
DUBAI: Oman has imposed a complete nighttime lockdown as part of precaution against the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency ONA reported.
The latest measure, which took effect over the weekend and limits movement from 8p.m. until 5a.m., is in effect until Oct. 24.
The Sultanate will allow movement of emergency, consumer item supply and fish transport vehicles. It will also enable movement of oil and gas tankers and trucks carrying containers for export and import to and from the country’s ports and checkpoints.
Vehicles of medical crew, health workers at the field hospital in the old airport’s premises, passengers arriving and departing through official exit points, and patients going to hospitals and health care centers, are also exempted from movement restrictions.
Omani police also further banned entry of beaches and began monitoring people’s adherence to the movement ban.
Police authorities said that people who violate the Sultanate’s decisions will be held accountable and legal action will be taken against them.
The police has also called on business owners to adhere to the lockdown measures and enable employees to leave the workplace before 8p.m.

Topics: Coronavirus

Lebanon names team for maritime border talks with Israel

Updated 10 min 57 sec ago
AP

  • Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war
  • Each claims about 860 square kilometers of the Mediterranean Sea as within their own exclusive economic zones
BEIRUT: Lebanon announced on Monday the names of its delegation that will hold indirect talks later this week with Israel over the disputed maritime border between the two countries.
The announcement by President Michel Aoun’s office comes two weeks after Lebanon and Israel reached an agreement on a framework for the US-mediated talks. The talks are scheduled to begin Wednesday at the headquarters of the UN peacekeeping force in the southern Lebanese border town of Naqoura.
Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war. They each claim about 860 square kilometers of the Mediterranean Sea as within their own exclusive economic zones.
Aoun’s office said the four-member Lebanese delegation will be headed by air force Brig. Gen. Bassam Yassin. The three other members are navy Col. Mazen Basbous, Lebanese oil official Wissam Chbat and border expert Najib Massihi.
Israel’s Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz will lead the Israeli delegation, according to Israeli officials.
Lebanese officials have made sure to send a team of experts to show that this week’s talks with Israel are purely technical and don’t mean any kind of normalization between the two countries.
Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group said last week that the talks don’t mean reconciliation with Israel. A statement by Hezbollah’s bloc in parliament said last week that defining the border of “national sovereignty” is the job of the Lebanese state.
The talks will see the Lebanese delegation speaking through UN and US officials to the Israelis.
US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker, the top US diplomat for the Middle East, is expected in Lebanon ahead of the talks to attend the opening session.
The talks come as Lebanon is passing through the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history. Beirut hopes that oil and gas discoveries in its territorial waters will help it come out of the crisis.
Lebanon began offshore drilling earlier this year and is expected to start drilling for gas in the disputed area with Israel in the coming months.
Lebanon and Israel hold monthly tripartite indirect meetings in Naqoura to discuss violations along their border. The countries also held indirect negotiations in the 1990s when Arab states and Israel were working on reaching peace agreements. Although the Palestinians and Jordan signed agreements with Israel, Lebanon and Syria did not.

Topics: Lebanon Israel

