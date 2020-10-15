You are here

Saudia resumes international flights to 20 cities

Before traveling, citizens must ensure that their passport is valid for no less than three months to Arab countries, and no less than six months to other countries. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Saudia airline has resumed international flights to 20 destinations in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, after seven months of travel disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kingdom’s flag carrier said permitted travelers could now fly to Amman, Dubai, Tunis, Cairo, Alexandria, Khartoum, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Madrid, Paris, Washington, DC, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur and Manila.
Saudi Arabia partially lifted the suspension of international flights from Sept. 15, six months after travel restrictions were imposed because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
It will end all restrictions on air, land and sea transport after Jan. 1 next year, the Interior Ministry said, on a specific date to be announced in December. The airline normally flies to more than 85 destinations worldwide.

BACKGROUND

Saudi Arabia partially resumed international flights from Sept. 15, six months after restrictions were imposed due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Passports (GDP) called on Saudis and expats traveling from the Kingdom to comply with their destinations’ health requirements and to commit to the directives and regulations.
Some destinations, it said, require a number of procedures and specifications in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in a way that ensures that the passengers’ flights are not canceled and are not returned to their country upon arrival.
The directorate said that those requirements and procedures are constantly updated and without prior notice.
A passport is required for traveling to the Gulf Cooperation Council states and cannot be replaced by a national identity card. Before traveling, citizens must ensure that their passport is valid for no less than three months to Arab countries, and no less than six months to other countries.
To learn about the travel documents’ regulations and instructions, they can visit the GDP’s official website.

UNRWA appreciates Saudi Arabia's support for Palestinian refugees

Updated 48 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

UNRWA appreciates Saudi Arabia's support for Palestinian refugees

  • The Kingdom is looking forward to more cooperation between the two sides
Updated 48 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The United Nations said it appreciated Saudi Arabia's “generous support” to its refugee agency.
Philip Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the UN’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) expressed the UN’s support in a letter addressed to the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief). 
Lazzarini thanked the Kingdom for its “support and vital role that had a great impact on the Palestinian refugees, noting the strategic relationship between the Kingdom” and the Palestinian parties, which “has lasted for decades.”
The statement also said the Kingdom is also looking forward to more cooperation between the two sides.
Meanwhile, the UN representative for refugees in Yemen, Jean-Nicolas Pius, also expressed his thanks and appreciation to Saudi Arabia for the generous support provided to refugees and internally displaced persons in Yemen.
“With the escalation of the Yemeni crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, the donation of the last center came as an unforgettable gesture that contributed to helping 1.4 million displaced people, while providing thousands of needy families with urgent shelter and food supplies,” Pius said.

