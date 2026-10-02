HAMBURG/PARIS: Tunisia’s state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 metric tons of durum wheat in an international tender on Friday, European traders said.

It was said to have been bought in four 25,000 ton consignments.

Two were purchased from trading house Casillo at an estimated $376.69 and $383.92 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included, they said. Two ⁠were purchased from ⁠trading house Amber at $358.29 and $366.29 a ton c&f.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Shipment was sought between ⁠November 5 and December 25 if sourced from the Black Sea region, east Europe or the Mediterranean region; between November 1 and December 20 if sourced from west Europe or between October 25 and December 15 if from the United States, Canada or South America.

Traders said the agency ⁠repeated ⁠previous warnings that its purchases are sourced from optional origins.

For sellers of Black Sea grains, the supplier may not invoke force majeure under any circumstances because of the current disruptions due to the Russian war in Ukraine and must source grains from alternative origins if Black Sea supplies are unavailable.