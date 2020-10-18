You are here

Second phase of Umrah return starts with 75% allowed capacity

The second stage allows for prayers in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah. (SPA)
The second stage allows for prayers in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah. (SPA)
The second stage allows for prayers in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah. (SPA)
The second stage allows for prayers in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah. (SPA)
Arab News

  • Each group of pilgrims allocated only three hours to complete the rituals of Umrah
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has begun allowing its citizens and residents to perform Umrah rituals at 75 percent capacity as part of its second phase of gradual resumption of visits, state news agency SPA reported.
The second stage allows for prayers in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah. People are also allowed to pray in the Prophet’s Sacred Chamber, the report said.
According to the plan drawn up by government agencies, the second phase of the resumption of Umrah will allow up to 15,000 Umrah performers and 40,000 worshipers or about 75 percent of the capacity in consideration of health protocols to prevent the transmission of coronavirus.
Each group of pilgrims is allocated only three hours to complete the rituals of Umrah, SPA reported.

Topics: Hajj and Umrah Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, Google partner in plan to ‘level-up’ Mideast

Lino Cattaruzzi, managing director for Google in MENA. (Supplied)
Updated 18 October 2020
ONE CARLO DIAZ

Saudi Arabia, Google partner in plan to ‘level-up’ Mideast

  • The program includes cloud training for local businesses, as well as workshops on advanced digital skills, such as a machine learning platform that will teach about 140,000 developers with a focus on women
Updated 18 October 2020
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: Several Saudi ministries have teamed up with tech giant Google to launch a set of projects aimed at helping the Kingdom’s economic strategy and digital transformation.

Google said the initiatives will focus on Saudi Arabia and the MENA region and will boost economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic. The program, named “Grow stronger with Google,” will include a comprehensive list of digital tools, grants and training opportunities to support local businesses and job seekers across the region. In the Kingdom, Google will target the retail, tourism and technology sectors, including Saudi Post, which will list 100,000 local entities on the company’s digital platform and train employees in online marketing.
“We are proud to partner with Google in this initiative to bring value to Saudi nationals, residents and local businesses, especially SMEs through bringing them together using the Google ‘My Business’ platform,” said President of the Saudi Post Anef Abanomi.
“Through this partnership we aim to list up to 100,000 businesses in the first phase in line with Saudi Post’s strategic transformation objectives to improve quality of life and help SMEs achieve their e-commerce and digitization goals,” he added.
Lino Cattaruzzi, managing director for Google in MENA, said in a press release: “During the pandemic, online tools have been a lifeline for many in Saudi Arabia. Making the most of the online opportunity can help Saudi people, businesses and communities and in the wider region bounce back stronger.” He said the program will equip businesses and individuals in the Kingdom with digital skills, especially in sectors that have been most affected by the pandemic, such as retail and tourism.

HIGHLIGHT

In the Kingdom, Google will target the retail, tourism and technology sectors, including Saudi Post, which will list 100,000 local entities on the company’s digital platform and train employees in online marketing.

The tech giant has also partnered with several Saudi bodies — including the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Tourism — to implement the programs. One project is set to train 50,000 students and businesses in digital marketing.
“We remain fundamentally optimistic about the future of this region, and we’re confident that by working together with local partners, we can boost recovery and build on the rapid acceleration of tech adoption we’ve seen during the crisis,” Cattaruzzi said.
The program also includes cloud training for local businesses, as well as workshops on advanced digital skills, such as a machine learning platform that will teach about 140,000 developers with a focus on women.
Google said it wants to help 1 million people and businesses throughout the MENA region learn digital skills and grow businesses by the end of 2021.

Topics: Google

