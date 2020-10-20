You are here

UK must blacklist Brotherhood or risk terror attacks: Expert

The UK should proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization or risk escalating terrorist activities from the group, an expert has argued. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 21 October 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

UK must blacklist Brotherhood or risk terror attacks: Expert

  • Group accused of using its European network to finance its global activities
  • Muslim Brotherhood considered a terrorist organization by various Arab states
Updated 21 October 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The UK should proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization or risk escalating terrorist activities from the group, an expert has argued.

At an online event attended by Arab News and hosted by UAE-based think tank Trends Research and Advisory, Dr. Jassim Mohamad, head of the European Centre for Counterterrorism and Intelligence Studies, also said Europe may have become the Brotherhood’s most important area of operations as much of the group’s financing comes from its network there.

The Brotherhood is “the main source of extremist ideology used by terrorists and terror groups,” he said.

“Many Al-Qaeda leaders, such as (Ayman) Zawahiri, originated in the Muslim Brotherhood. The history of the Brotherhood is filled with violence, terrorism and political assassinations,” Mohamad added.

“I believe that right now Europe — and particularly Britain — need to take a strong policy to counter terrorism and political Islamists such as the Muslim Brotherhood, or risk further attacks similar to what we saw recently in France.”

He said the Brotherhood “now consider Europe their most important region, maybe even more so than the Middle East,” because “they finance their network all around the world from Europe.”

They “know the law, and know how to go around the law. They act within the law but abuse it,” he added.

For these reasons, “the UK should follow in the Arab world’s footsteps and proscribe the Brotherhood as a terrorist organization and shut down their schools and mosques, which they use to radicalize European Muslims.”

The British government has faced a recent backlash for its lack of a strategy to counter the Brotherhood.

Last month, Home Officer Minister James Brockenshire revealed that there “there has not been formal inter-ministerial engagement on the Muslim Brotherhood.”

MPs from the governing Conservative Party have urged the government to ban organizations such as the Brotherhood that use Britain as a base to raise funds and radicalize Muslims through community-based organizations and institutions. “I think we have been far too soft for far too long,” Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell said.

Following the controversy, a Home Office spokesperson said: “The government is taking action to stop the spread of extreme ideologies that glorify terrorism, promote hatred and division and threaten our communities, and will use all the tools available to us. The activities of those associated with the Muslim Brotherhood in the UK are kept under review.”

The Brotherhood is designated a terrorist organization by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Russia and Syria.

But it receives significant financial and logistical support from Qatar and Turkey, and has ties to various political parties in North Africa.

Topics: UK Muslim Brotherhood terrorism

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Updated 21 October 2020
Reuters

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

  • Regulator said testing of the vaccine would continue after the volunteer’s death
Updated 21 October 2020
Reuters

SAO PAULO: Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has died, stating it had received data from an investigation into the matter.
The regulator said testing of the vaccine would continue after the volunteer’s death. It provided no further details, citing medical confidentiality of those involved in trials.
The Federal University of Sao Paulo, which is helping coordinate phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil, separately said that the volunteer was Brazilian but did not say where the person lived.
AstraZeneca shares turned negative and were down 1.7%.
The federal government already has plans to purchase the UK vaccine and produce it at its biomedical research center FioCruz in Rio de Janeiro, while a competing vaccine from China’s Sinovac is being tested by Sao Paulo state’s research center Butantan Institute.
Brazil has the second deadliest outbreak of coronavirus, with more than 154,000 killed by COVID-19, following only the United States. It is the third worst outbreak in terms of cases, with more than 5.2 million infected, after the United States and India.

Topics: Brazil AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Coronavirus Oxford vaccine

