BEIJING: Novak Djokovic won his seventh China Open title afterAustralia’s Alex de Minaur retired with a groin injury during the final on Tuesday.

De Minaur left the court for a medical timeout after losing the first-set tiebreakbutplayed on with his left thigh heavily bandaged. However, he had to stop after winning the first game of the second set, leaving him trailing 7-6(3) 0-1. “I don’t feel great ... I want to say sorry to all the amazing fans,” said de Minaur at the trophy presentation.

“I didn’t want to finish like this... hopefully see you next year,” added the 27-year-old fifth seed.

Sixth-seeded Djokovic’s win continued the Serbian’s unbeaten record at the tournament with 34 straight victories and ensured the 39-year-old won a singles title for the 21st straight year.